On EWTN: Join a Former NFL Quarterback and Current Coach in Celebrating Divine Mercy

SUNDAY, April 7, live

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN Jesus told St. Faustina, “On [the feast of Divine Mercy] … the soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” At 8 a.m. is Sunday Mass From the EWTN Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. At 10 a.m. is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania, with Mass. At noon is the Divine Mercy Preview Show, with special guests such as NFL legend Elvis Grbac and player-turned-coach Ben Steele. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30 p.m. is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy From Stockbridge. (Re-airs 1:30 a.m.) At 4 p.m. is the Divine Mercy Holy Hour from Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs 7 a.m. Monday.)





MONDAY, April 8, live

Solemnity of the Annunciation

EWTN At 8 a.m. is Mass of the Annunciation of the Lord in Irondale. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m., midnight.) At 10:30 a.m., Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, is to celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Annunciation of the Lord in the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

MONDAY, April 8, 10 p.m.

Independent Lens

PBS This episode, “Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s,” profiles an editorial cartoonist, a mom and coach, and an optician as they find ways to manage their fights against Parkinson’s disease.

FRIDAY, April 12, 5:30 p.m., SATURDAY, April 13, 2:30 a.m.

The Life of St. Margaret of Castello

EWTN St. Margaret of Castello (1287-1320), who was born blind and with other physical disabilities, overcame her parents’ rejection, lived a life of great charity and was beloved by poor townsfolk and by friars, who helped her become a Third Order Dominican. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, April 14, 9 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This new episode, “Champions of Breakfast,” outlines the main factors in the decades-long breakfast “fight” between Kellogg’s and General Mills.

TUESDAY, April 16, 5 p.m.

The Choices We Face

EWTN At the “Lift Jesus Higher” conference in Toronto in March 2023, Renewal Ministries’ young-adult discipleship director, Rachel Herbeck, emphasized Scripture and “Declaring the Truth.”

FRIDAY, April 19, 11:30 p.m.

Fields and Faith

EWTN Bobby Keppel, former Notre Dame, major league and Japan baseball pitcher, tells host Bob Dolan how sports can be a helpful vehicle for Catholic evangelization.

SATURDAY, Apr. 20, 1 a.m.

Escape From East Berlin

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on actual events, this 1962 thriller stars Don Murray and Christine Kaufmann as freedom-seekers who risk execution by the East German Communist regime for tunneling under the Berlin Wall that separated East and West Berlin. TV-G.

Upcoming

MONDAY, April 22, 11:30 p.m.

Real Life Catholic

EWTN In this 2019 episode, “Little Town of Bethlehem,” Chris Stefanick visits West Bank Catholic families in the town that was the birthplace of Jesus.