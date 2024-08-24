Watch on EWTN: ‘Fighting the Battle With St. Michael and the Archangels’

SUNDAY, Aug. 25, 9:30 a.m.

I Am With You

EWTN In this episode, “Prayer, a Vital Necessity,” Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna discusses how “prayer determines eternity” and points out that “contact with God also provides consolation, strength and direction in the present.” (Re-airs 5 a.m. Friday.)

SUNDAY, Aug. 25, 11:05 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode identifies the inventors of dry dog food, dog treats and cat food, all of which sustain American families’ pets today. TV-PG.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Aug. 26-27, 1 p.m., 11 p.m.

Women of Grace

EWTN “St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle” begins a powerful Catholic prayer.

In this two-part series, Johnnette Benkovic Williams urges everyone to begin to, or to keep on, “Fighting the Battle With St. Michael and the Archangels.” TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Nature: American Ocelot

PBS Fewer than 120 wild ocelots (spotted wild cats) remain in South Texas, and cooperation among ranchers, biologists and government agencies is essential to saving their species.

THURSDAY, Aug. 29, 12:10 p.m., live

The Catholic University of America: Mass of the Holy Spirit

EWTN The motto of The Catholic University of America is Deus Lux Mea Est (“God Is My Light”). With this annual Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in our nation’s capital, the university inaugurates its fall semester 2024.

SATURDAY, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., live

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

ABC “Play Like a Champion Today,” say the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, who open their 12-game 2024 football season at Texas A&M.

MONDAY, Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m.

Blue-Collar Apologetics

EWTN John Martignoni supplies methods that Catholics who might not be adept at citing Scripture can use to defend the faith and true understanding of the Bible.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Father Capodanno Memorial Mass

EWTN Maryknoll Father and Navy chaplain Lt. Vincent Capodanno gave his life for his young Marines in the Que Son Valley, Vietnam, on Sept. 4, 1967. Father received a posthumous Medal of Honor and is a “Servant of God.” Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, will celebrate this Mass in the Crypt Church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Mary Claire Kendall tells host Doug Keck about this new edition of her Oasis: Conversion Stories of Hollywood Legends, which profiles 12 stars, including Susan Hayward, Gary Cooper, Lana Turner and John Wayne. (Re-airs 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, plus 11:30 p.m. Saturday.)