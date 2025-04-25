First Pilgrims Begin to Line Up 12 Hours Ahead of Pope Francis’ Funeral

Among the first in line were pilgrims from Portugal and El Salvador who live in Milan, Italy, and people from Spain.

At 9:45 p.m. Rome time, 12 hours before Pope Francis’ funeral is set to take place, the first of thousands of pilgrims were already lining up along the streets to catch a glimpse of the late pontiff as his body passes by on the way to the Basilica of St. Mary Major — his final burial place.

Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on April 26 at 10 a.m. Rome time. Following the funeral, his coffin will be taken in a procession to the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where it will be interred. The procession route is set to take approximately half an hour and will pass several historic, Roman landmarks including the Colosseum.

Sitting on the sidewalk near St. Peter’s Basilica, Ismael is one pilgrim who intends to “camp out” during the night to be present at this historic moment. Ismael, who preferred not to give his last name, came back to the Catholic Church five years ago — thanks to Pope Francis — after leaving for 20 years.

Left to right: Ismael and his friend Dalia traveled from Barcelona, Spain, for the funeral of Pope Francis. | Ursula Murua/EWTN News

He credited his return to the Church to the Pope’s “message of openness and his welcoming of all people,” he told CNA.

“Since I’m so grateful for my return home, that is why I came to say goodbye,” Ismael, who traveled from Barcelona, Spain, said while showing his backpack that had a picture of the pope and the words: “In the Church we all fit, everyone, everyone”; and also: “I came back to the Church thanks to you.”

Among the first in line were also pilgrims from Portugal and El Salvador who live in Milan, Italy. Nadia Trujillo wanted to accompany her friend Ana Asensio on a pilgrimage to Rome to pass through the Holy Door of the Jubilee and was surprised by the death of the Pope.

Left to right: Nadia Trujillo, Ana Asensio, and a pilgrim from Portugal were among the first pilgrims to start lining up for Pope Francis' funeral. | Ursula Murua/EWTN News

“We did not expect the death of the Pope to happen, and even less so at the moment when Jesus overcomes death. It gives a life lesson because we are all prone to die, but we must keep in mind who died first and gave us the opportunity to be reborn, which is Jesus Christ,” she said.

Trujillo also thanked the Catholic Church for “the spiritual guidance” she has received from its teachings, because without them, she said, “I would not have grown with guidelines that have stopped me from being more of a sinner than I already am — because we’re all sinners.”

Asensio, who made her first Communion last year, said she has gratitude in her heart for the Holy Father.

“I came because I felt it was a personal commitment because I left the Church, but with what the Pope has done, I really came back to the Church; and last year I made my first Communion and confirmation,” she shared.

A group of African nuns, Disciples of the Sacred Heart, line up for the procession following Pope Francis' funeral. | Ursula Murua/EWTN News

A group of African nuns, Disciples of the Sacred Heart, were also among the first in line Friday night.

Despite the tiredness of the pilgrims, the atmosphere around the basilica is lively and pious, with many faithful continuing to arrive and ready to stay up all night to attend the Pope’s funeral.

Some pray, others sing songs and share words of hope as they wait for the Mass to begin in the morning. For them, participating in this historic moment is a gesture of love, a way to pay their last respects to the spiritual father who inspired so many.