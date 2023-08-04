The Transfiguration’s Glorious Vision: Direction as Well as Light

Sunday, Aug. 6, is the Feast of the Transfiguration. Mass readings: Daniel 7:9-10, 13-14; Psalm 97:1-2, 5-6, 9; 2 Peter 1:16-19; Matthew 17:1-9.

This feast is ultimately about vision. The Lord brought Peter, James and John up a high mountain in order that they might come to see. Even the word that describes this day bespeaks vision. It is from the Latin transfiguratione. Trans means “across” and, by extension, “change.” Figura means “shape” or “form.” The suffix -ation creates a noun from the underlying verb. Putting it all together, transfiguration was the process by which Christ changed form or appearance. He gave them a glimpse of his true glory. He allowed them to see across (trans) to the other shore, to the true glory of Christ.

Notice in the Gospel for today’s Mass that there are four basic ways in which God ushers in this vision, clarifies it and helps it to grow:

“Jesus took Peter, James, and his brother, John, and led them up a high mountain by themselves.” Mount Tabor is no small hill; it is quite a climb to the top! The point is that the vision they experience comes only after a difficult climb. In our own life, suffering and difficulties usually bring about new vision, open new vistas, and bring deeper understanding. Suffering is not something we enjoy, to be sure, but it is part of the climb.

“And he was transfigured before them; his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light. And behold, Moses and Elijah were conversing with him.” On the one hand, “clarification” (from the Latin clarus meaning “bright”) refers to Jesus’ shining splendor. But in English, “clarification” also means to “make something clear.” Notice that Moses and Elijah are present and conversing with the Lord. While they are historical persons, they also represent the Law and the Prophets. In other words, they represent Scripture. As we grow in knowledge of Scripture, our vision grows, our understanding deepens, and we see things differently. Through Scripture, God clarifies all things.

“Then Peter said to Jesus in reply, ‘Lord, it is good that we are here. If you wish, I will make three tents here, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.’” Those who have ever really experienced a glimpse of God’s glory know that it cannot be reduced to words. Peter suggests tents to extend their stay and capture this glory. But Peter needs to understand that this is but a brief glimpse.

There are still troubles ahead and another mountain to climb (Golgotha). For now, though, the vision is wonderful. So, too, for us, who are privileged to get a glimpse of glory. It does not mean that we are fully in heaven yet. For us, too, there are other mountains to climb and valleys to cross. But oh, the glimpse of glory — do not forget it! Let it sustain you in difficult times, as it must have sustained Jesus in his passion.

“Then from the cloud came a voice that said, ‘This is my chosen Son; listen to him.’ God has more than bright lights to show them: The vision he confers gives direction as well as light. His direction is clear: Listen to my Son; take him seriously! Not only does this instruction complete the vision, but it also ensures greater vision in the future.

May God grant us vision always.