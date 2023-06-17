To Watch: The History of Ice Cream

SUNDAY, June 18, 5:30pm

Saints vs. Scoundrels

EWTN The French protagonists of this episode, “St. Joan of Arc vs. Maximilien Robespierre, Part I,” were both executed — holy St. Joan for her love of God and country, the mass murderer Robespierre for his crimes against God and man.

Part II will be Sunday, June 25, at 5:30pm.

MONDAY, June 19, 8pm

Journey Home

EWTN JonMarc Grodi’s guest, Hawthorne Dominican Sister Diana Marie Andrews, relates her conversion in 2010, joining the order in 2013, making perpetual vows in 2021 and becoming vocations director for the sisters, who care for terminal cancer sufferers who lack funds.

WEDNESDAY, June 21, 8pm

Nature: The Ocean’s Greatest Feast

PBS From May to July each year, a billions-strong sardine run moves up South Africa’s east coast, where gannets, cape fur seals, sharks, tuna, bottlenose dolphins and whales feast on them.

Underwater cameras capture this giant biomass migration.

Original airdate: 2022.

THURSDAY, June 22, 8pm

This Old House: Ipswich: A Period Restoration

PBS In the Massachusetts coastal town of Ipswich, incorporated in 1634, the team tours a 1720s house that features a gambrel, a two-sided roof with two slopes on each side.

SUNDAY, June 25, 10am, 11am

Modern Marvels: Food

HISTORY At 10am, “Ice Cream” highlights production at Turkey Hill Dairy, Dreyer’s and Joy Cone.

At 11am, “Cookies” features Entenmanns and Otis Spunkmeyer.

WEDNESDAY, June 28, 4:15am

Reflections with Fr. Leo Clifford

EWTN The Miracle of the Loaves and Fishes, says Franciscan Father Leo (1922-2012) in this spot, “The Importance of One Person,” shows we each have a unique mission to fulfill.

THURSDAY, June 29, 3:30am, live

Solemnity of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and conduct the Imposition of the Pallium, the lambs-wool stole given to metropolitan archbishops to signify their communion with the Pope. (Encores at 11:30am.)

SATURDAY, July 1, 9:30am

Tour de France

USA Network Bilbao, Spain, in the Basque Country, kicks off the 110th edition of this venerable professional bicycle race.

The 21 grueling daily stages total 2,237 miles. The contest’s nearly 200 riders will finish up in Paris on the storied Champs-Élysées on July 23.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 2, 1:30pm

Saving San Miguel Mission: A Musical Journey of Faith

EWTN Operatic contralto and guitarist AnnaMaria Cavalli employs Spanish classical and flamenco guitar as she recounts the tumultuous history of San Miguel Mission in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and those who have preserved the faith there since the 17th century.