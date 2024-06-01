Celebrate Corpus Christi

SUNDAY, June 2, live

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN At 10 a.m. will be Mass and Procession From the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m., midnight.) At 2 p.m. will be Solemn Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

TUESDAY, June 4, 8 p.m.

Bright Eyes

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1934 comedy-drama stars beloved child actress Shirley Temple as a bereaved and beset orphan helped by loving grown-ups. Includes the classic song On the Good Ship Lollipop. Lois Wilson and James Dunn also star. TV-G.

WEDNESDAY, June 6, 8 p.m., 10 p.m.

D-Day: The Unheard Tapes

HISTORY In this intense BBC program, American, British and German troops and French witnesses relive the Normandy invasion of June 6, 1944. TV-PG.

FRIDAY, June 7, 8 a.m., live

Solemnity of the Sacred Heart

EWTN “Let us make acts of reparation to the Divine Heart for the sins committed by us and by our fellow men,” St. John Paul II urged us. Solemn Mass will be celebrated from the EWTN chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and midnight.)

FRIDAY, June 7, live

Global Rosary Relay for Priests

EWTN At 9:15 a.m., Catholics worldwide gather in prayer for priests in the Global Rosary Relay. At 3:30 p.m., Catholics everywhere can join with priests in the Rosary Relay From the Grotto at Lourdes.

SATURDAY, June 8, 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., live

156th Belmont Stakes

FS1, FOX, FS2 Pre-race coverage begins at 11 a.m. on FS1, with a switch at 4 p.m. to Fox (post time for the race will be around 6:50 p.m.). Another switch will happen at 7:30 p.m. to FS2 for post-race coverage. This year, the Belmont is taking place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, due to renovations at Belmont Park.

THURSDAY, June 13, noon

Holy Mass on the Feast of St. Anthony of Padua

EWTN Mass will take place in Padua’s Pontifical Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua.

SATURDAY, June 15, 3:45 p.m.

The Winning Team

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Ronald Reagan and Doris Day star in this 1952 fictionalized bio of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander (1887-1950) and his wife, Amy, who saw him through injuries, World War I poison gas and alcoholism.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, June 16, 7:48 a.m.

Litany of the Most Blessed Sacrament

EWTN “Hidden God and Savior, have mercy on us.” Join the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word as they pray this litany.