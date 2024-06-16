3 Surprising Ways Men Can Spiritually Protect Their Wives, Every Concession to the Devil Makes Us Less Free, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
3 Surprising Ways Men Can Spiritually Protect Their Wives Beyond Physical Strength – George Ryan at ChurchPOP
Every Concession to the Devil Makes Us Less Free and More Enslaved – Father David Howell at Catholic Herald
Is Confession in Scripture? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
Understanding Norms for Discerning Alleged Supernatural Phenomena – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand
An Army Chaplain’s Eucharistic Conversion: Everett Franklin – The Coming Home Network
The Biblical Roots of First Fridays According to Don Dolindo Ruotolo – Elie Dib at Catholic Exchange
Blessed Edward Poppe – Catholics for Catholics
