Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-june-16-2024-g1p4h1eb

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

3 Surprising Ways Men Can Spiritually Protect Their Wives, Every Concession to the Devil Makes Us Less Free, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Praying Hands’
‘Praying Hands’ (photo: congerdesign / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

3 Surprising Ways Men Can Spiritually Protect Their Wives Beyond Physical Strength – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Every Concession to the Devil Makes Us Less Free and More Enslaved – Father David Howell at Catholic Herald

Is Confession in Scripture? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Understanding Norms for Discerning Alleged Supernatural Phenomena – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

An Army Chaplain’s Eucharistic Conversion: Everett Franklin – The Coming Home Network

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Biblical Roots of First Fridays According to Don Dolindo Ruotolo – Elie Dib at Catholic Exchange

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Blessed Edward Poppe – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up