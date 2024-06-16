3 Surprising Ways Men Can Spiritually Protect Their Wives, Every Concession to the Devil Makes Us Less Free, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

3 Surprising Ways Men Can Spiritually Protect Their Wives Beyond Physical Strength – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Every Concession to the Devil Makes Us Less Free and More Enslaved – Father David Howell at Catholic Herald

Is Confession in Scripture? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Understanding Norms for Discerning Alleged Supernatural Phenomena – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

An Army Chaplain’s Eucharistic Conversion: Everett Franklin – The Coming Home Network

The Biblical Roots of First Fridays According to Don Dolindo Ruotolo – Elie Dib at Catholic Exchange

Blessed Edward Poppe – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit