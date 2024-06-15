Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-june-15-1824-cfbihe5n

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Whom Will He Send, Why Exorcists Say the Devil Trembles Before the Blessed Virgin Mary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Carmelite Ruins’
‘Carmelite Ruins’ (photo: LoggaWiggler / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Whom Will He Send? – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Why Exorcists Say the Devil Trembles Before the Blessed Virgin Mary – Stephen Ryan at ChurchPOP

Shock! Horror! Purity is Possible – Andy Mullins at Mercator

12 Ways A Woman Can Be Full Of Grace – Julie Radachy at Catholic Link

God Wants You to Confess Your Sins to a Priest – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Friendship in Marriage: What Really Makes a Home – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Finding Yourself In Your Vocation – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Saint Columba of Iona – Catholics for Catholics

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Our Catholic Faith . . . at Work – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up