Our Lady of Fatima: Feast-Day Masses and Prayers Will Air on EWTN

SUNDAY, May 5, 5 p.m.

Sunday Vespers With Benediction

EWTN Praise and adore the Blessed Sacrament from the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.





MONDAY, May 6, 3:30 p.m.

Swiss Guard Swearing-In Ceremony

EWTN Members of the Swiss Guard, which has protected the popes since 1506, comprise a highly trained military unit whose motto is Acriter et Fideliter (“Fiercely and Faithfully”). Watch this year’s recruits take their oath in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.





THURSDAY, May 9, 10:30 a.m., live

National Mass and March for Life Canada

EWTN “I Will Never Forget You,” from Isaiah 49:15-16, is the motto of this year’s march and rally at Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, Ontario. At 10:30 a.m. will be the National Mass for Life in Notre-Dame Cathedral-Basilica. Starting at 11:30 a.m. is EWTN’s four-hour coverage of the National March for Life.





FRIDAY, May 10, 5:45 p.m.

A Tale of Two Cities

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on the 1859 same-named historical novel by Charles Dickens, this 1935 drama portrays the heroism and self-sacrifice of desperate individuals who face the murderous Reign of Terror in the French Revolution of the early 1790s. Ronald Colman, Elizabeth Allan, Donald Woods and Isabel Jewell star. TV-PG.





SUNDAY, May 12, noon

Solemn Mass of the Ascension

EWTN Mass will take place at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.





SUNDAY-MONDAY, May 12-13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN At 7 p.m. Sunday will be the Rosary and Candlelight Procession at Our Lady’s shrine in Portugal.

At 5 a.m. Monday is Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady. (Re-airs 3 p.m.) At 10 a.m., live, is the Worldwide Children’s Holy Hour at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. At 11:30 p.m. is Holy Mass on the 107th Anniversary of the First Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima, from the National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Asbury, New Jersey.





SATURDAY, May 18, 4:30 p.m.

149th Preakness Stakes

NBC Post time will be around 6:50 p.m. at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, for the 149th running of this second leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s venerable Triple Crown series.





Upcoming

SUNDAY, May 19

Pentecost Sunday

EWTN At 4 a.m., live, in St. Peter’s, Pope Francis will say the Solemn Mass of Pentecost. (Re-airs 7 p.m.) At noon is Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington. (Re-airs at midnight.)