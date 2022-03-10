The Transfiguration: The Cross Is a Fruit-Bearing Tree

Sunday, March 13, is the Second Sunday of Lent. Mass readings: Genesis 15:5-12, 17-18; Psalm 27:1, 7-8, 8-9, 13-14; Philippians 3:17-4:1 or Philippians 3:20-4:1; Luke 9:28-36.

The Second Sunday of Lent always features the Transfiguration. On his final journey to Jerusalem, Jesus sought to prepare his apostles for the difficult days ahead. He wanted them to see what the end shall be: There is a cross to get through, but there is glory on the other side.

This Gospel passage also shows forth the pattern of the Christian life in the climb, the rising and in the glory of the mountaintop; then it is back down the mountain again, only to climb another one (Golgotha) and through it find another glory (Easter Sunday). Let’s look a little closer at three aspects of today’s Gospel passage.





The Purpose of Trials

The text says, “Jesus took Peter, John and James and went up the mountain to pray.” We often forget that they had to climb the mountain. This was no easy task. Mount Tabor is almost 2,000 feet tall — and steep as well. It would have taken the better part of a day and had its dangers. This is like our life. We often have to climb, to endure, and to have our strength tested. Perhaps it was the climb of earning a college degree. Perhaps it was the climb of raising children or building a career. What do you have that you really value that did not come at the price of a steep climb, of effort and of struggle? Most of us know that though the climb is difficult there is glory at the top, if we but persevere. Life’s difficulties are often the prelude to success and greater strength. The climb symbolizes the cross, but after the cross comes the glory.





The Productiveness of Trials

The text says, “While he was praying his face changed in appearance and his clothing became dazzling white. And behold, two men were conversing with him, Moses and Elijah, who appeared in glory and spoke of his exodus that he was going to accomplish in Jerusalem.”

All the climbing has paid off. Now comes the fruit of all that hard work! The Lord gives them a glimpse of glory! They get to see the glory that Jesus has always had with the Father. Are you enjoying any of the fruits of your crosses now? If we carried our crosses in faith, they have made us stronger and more confident. Some of us have discovered gifts, abilities and endurance we never knew we had. Our crosses have brought us life! So the glory comes after the climb. This is the life that comes from the cross. This is the Paschal Mystery.





The Pattern of Trials

Peter says, “Master, it is good that we are here; let us make three tents, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”

Notice that although Peter wants to stay, Jesus makes it clear that they must go down the mountain and then walk a very dark valley to another hill: Golgotha. For now, the pattern must repeat. The cross has led to glory but more crosses are needed before final glory. An old spiritual says, “We are climbing Jacob’s ladder … every round goes higher, higher, soldiers of the cross!” Yes, this is our life: “Always carrying about in our selves the dying of Christ so also that [the rising of Christ] the life of Christ may be manifest in us” (2 Corinthians 4:10).