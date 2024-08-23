The Eucharist: Why We Don’t Leave Jesus

Sunday, Aug. 25, is the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Joshua 24:1-2a, 15-17, 18b; Psalm 34:2-3, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21; Ephesians 5:21-32 or 5:2a, 25-32; John 6:60-69.

Today’s Gospel brings to an end our consideration of the Bread of Life discourse by Jesus. Jesus insists that the Eucharist is actually his Body and Blood. He says that we must eat his true flesh and drink his true blood as our true food, as our necessary manna to sustain us on our journey through the desert of this life to the Promised Land of heaven.

We have examined this teaching extensively in previous weeks, and it is clear that the Lord is not speaking figuratively or symbolically. His listeners understand him to be speaking literally; he is insisting that they eat his flesh, really, truly and substantially. The severe reaction of his listeners can only be explained if they believe that Jesus is speaking literally. The listeners scoff and murmur, but Jesus only doubles down, insisting that unless they gnaw (trogon) on his flesh and devour his blood they have no life in them (John 6:53-54).

This leads to the crowd’s response: “This saying is hard; who can accept it?” The Greek word translated here as “hard” is Σκληρός (skleros) and does not mean hard in the sense of being difficult to understand. Rather, it means hard in the sense of being violent, harsh or stern. It describes a position (or person) that is stubborn and unyielding; it describes something (or someone) that won’t bend or submit.

Despite every protest, Jesus will not back down, so essential is the Eucharistic food.

What happened next? The text says that “many of his disciples returned to their former way of life and no longer accompanied him.” Knowing this and seeing it, Jesus poses this question to those who remain: “Do you also want to leave?”

Yes, it is hard; will you leave? Maybe you won’t leave, but will your faith in the Eucharist be tepid, the kind of faith that is not devoted? Will you drift away from regular reception of the Eucharist? Where do you stand on this “hard saying”?

How consoled the Lord must have been by Peter’s words: “Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and are convinced that you are the Holy One of God.”

How joyful Christ is hearing our own “Amen” each Sunday as we are summoned to faith: “The Body of Christ.” Yes, we stand with Christ.

Sadly, others leave.

Only about a third of Catholics today go to Mass weekly. Further, many others reject the dogma of the True Presence in the Holy Eucharist, even though Jesus paid so dearly to proclaim it to us. Considering the recent scandals and the loss of trust, I am immensely grateful that many of the faithful can look beyond the mess and still find Jesus. He is still here.

Is it a hard saying? Yes, but say, “Amen” anyway — and stay with Jesus.