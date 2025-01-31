The Presentation: Christ Is Our Light

Sunday, Feb. 2, is the feast of the Presentation of the Lord. Mass readings: Malachi 3:1-4; Psalm 24:7, 8, 9, 10; Hebrews 2:14-18; Luke 2:22-40 or 2:22-32.

The liturgical focus of the Presentation is light. Christ is our light, and the people who walked in darkness have seen a great light! In the Gospel, Simeon holds the Infant Jesus and calls him “a light for revelation to the Gentiles.” Thus, this feast has long featured the carrying of candles by the faithful in procession and the blessing of candles — hence its alternate name, Candlemas.

Today’s feast also celebrates the “purification” of Our Lady. As a Jewish woman, she presented herself 40 days after giving birth to be blessed and welcomed back to the community.

In the readings, we are taught that our relationship with Jesus is cleansing, consoling, compelling and communing.

The Gospel opens with this description: “When the days were completed for their purification …. every male that opens the womb shall be consecrated to the Lord, and to offer the sacrifice of a pair of turtledoves or two young pigeons, in accordance with the dictate in the law of the Lord.” It might strike us as odd or even irritating that a woman would need to be purified after giving birth, but ancient Jewish practice exhibited great reverence for the rituals of both birth and death. Because of the deep mysteries of life represented by these events, as well as the fluids (e.g., blood, amniotic fluid) that accompanied them, a purification or blessing was deemed necessary for return to the community. This is not moral purification, for nothing immoral had been done. Rather, it was a ceremonial purification wherein one was cleansed or made fit again to enter into the public worship and liturgical actions of Israel.

Aware of the burden of sin, ancient Israel longed for a savior. The pious knew well that sin brought strife, pain and grief. Among the pious who longed for the Messiah were Simeon and Anna, who frequented the Temple, looking and longing. Holding the Infant Jesus was such a consolation — God so loved the world that he sent his only Son to save us! Simeon could now go forth in peace from this world, for he had seen the light of God’s saving love in Jesus.

Jesus is the one on whom all human history, collective and personal, hinges. The “hinge” is our choice either for or against Jesus. Simeon says to Mary, “Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel and to be a sign that will be contradicted.”

Jesus did not merely save us from on high. He became flesh and lived among us. Consider the intimacy of Jesus dwelling among us then and among us now in the Blessed Sacrament and in the temple of our hearts through his Spirit. Our Lord seeks communion with us and is not ashamed to call us his brethren (Hebrews 2:11).

Today, Jesus is presented to you and me. Like Simeon, receive him in Holy Communion and seek his Presence in our churches and in your heart. Like Anna, run and tell others to come.