Ready Your Heart for Lent

SUNDAY, Feb. 11, 2 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XX

ANIMAL PLANET In family-friendly competition with the Super Bowl, puppies frolic in a pretend football game in a tiny “stadium” to promote animal shelters and rescue programs. Pre-taped.

SUNDAY, Feb. 11, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary From Lourdes

EWTN Prayed where the Blessed Mother appeared to St. Bernadette in 1858, this Rosary takes place on this year’s World Day of the Sick, which Pope St. John Paul II established in 1992.

TUESDAY, Feb. 13, 4 p.m.

Children’s Shows

EWTN At 4 p.m., My Time With Jesus explains “My First Communion.” At 4:30 p.m., Adventure Catechism tells of the Incarnation and the Second Coming. (Re-airs 9:30 a.m. Saturday.) At 4:45 p.m., Lukas Storyteller profiles Sts. Anne and Joachim. (Re-airs 9:45 a.m. Saturday.)

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14, 7 a.m.

A Distant Shore: African Americans of D-Day

HISTORY Seven Black veterans of the D-Day invasion of France on June 6, 1944, tell their personal stories in this tribute to Black soldiers’ courage and wartime contributions. TV-14.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14

Ash Wednesday

EWTN “Even now, says the Lord, return to me with your whole heart” (Joel 2:12). At 8 a.m. is Ash Wednesday Mass from the EWTN chapel. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m, midnight.) At 10:30 a.m., Pope Francis is to lead the penitential procession from the Church of Sant’Anselmo to the Basilica of St. Sabina, where he will celebrate Holy Mass with the Blessing and Imposition of Ashes.

SUNDAY, Feb. 18, 9:30 a.m.

Friendly Persuasion

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1956 Civil War drama based on Jessamyn West’s 1945 novel The Friendly Persuasion, Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire and Anthony Perkins star as a pacifist Quaker family tested when Confederate soldiers near their farm.

SUNDAY, Feb. 18, 9:30 a.m.

Lent: A Season of Grace

EWTN Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna preaches repentance and Christ’s love every Sunday during Lent. (Re-airs 5 a.m. Fridays.)

THURSDAY, Feb. 22, 8:30 p.m.

Ask This Old House

PBS Topics in this episode: mitigating wildfire danger and using goats to weed areas.

SATURDAY, Feb. 24, 8 p.m.

Chiara Lubich: Love Conquers All

EWTN In this drama set in Trento, northern Italy, in World War II, Cristiana Capotondi is Servant of God Chiara Lubich (1920-2008), who founded the Focolare (“Hearth”) Movement in 1943 in accord with Jesus’ Last Supper prayer in John 17:21, “that they all may be one.” TV-PG.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Feb. 25, 10 p.m.

Patrick’s Peak: An Irish Pilgrimage

EWTN Bob Dolan hikes up 2,507-foot Croagh Patrick in beautiful County Mayo, Ireland.