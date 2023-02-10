Prepare for Lent With the Pope
TV Picks: 02.12.23
SUNDAY, Feb. 12, 2pm
Puppy Bowl XIX
ANIMAL PLANET Team Ruff and Team Fluff will frolic in this family-friendly alternative to pro football’s Super Bowl, complete with doggy halftime show. In this “contest” in a mini-stadium, rescued and shelter dogs will help publicize rescues, shelters and adoptions.
MONDAY, Feb. 12, 8pm
Curly Top
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES The sweet charm that endeared child star Shirley Temple to Americans during the Depression still sparkles today. In this 1935 musical comedy, Shirley is an orphan who is adopted with her older sister. John Boles and Rochelle Hudson also star.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15, 9pm
Nova: Ancient Builders of the Amazon
PBS This new special says recent discoveries suggest the Amazon area was not solely wilderness as often thought but was actually home to civilizations of builders.
MONDAY, Feb. 20, 8pm
PT-109
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Robert J. Donovan’s 1961 book PT-109: John F. Kennedy in World War II, this June 1963 film portrays the August 1943 incident in the South Pacific in which Kennedy ensured his crew’s survival after a Japanese destroyer rammed their PT boat. Cliff Robertson is the future president.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Ash Wednesday
EWTN “Rend your hearts, not your garments…” (Joel 2:13). At 8am, the friars celebrate Ash Wednesday Mass at EWTN. (Re-airs 6:45pm, midnight.) At 10:30am, Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass With the Blessing and Imposition of the Ashes in Rome’s Basilica of St. Sabina.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22, 3:30pm
American Mystic: The Rhoda Wise Story
EWTN Thanks to nursing sisters, the Servant of God Rhoda Wise (1888-1948) of Canton, Ohio, prayed the Rosary and loved the Sacred Heart and St. Thérèse of Lisieux before she converted in 1939. She had visions of Jesus and the Little Flower and received cures. She offered herself as a victim soul and received the stigmata and more visits from Jesus and St. Thérèse. Many visitors received cures, including her young friend Rita Rizzo, who became Mother Angelica and founded EWTN. Rhoda Wise’s canonization cause is underway.
THURSDAY, Feb. 23, 5:30pm
Vocation to the Priesthood
EWTN These interviews with priests, including some who serve in dangerous missions, provide insights into the priesthood and how God draws men to what has been called the most sublime of professions.
SATURDAY, Feb. 25, 2pm
Agnes of Bohemia
EWTN This 2017 docudrama depicts St. Agnes of Bohemia (1211-1282), who forsook privilege, became a Poor Clare and founded an order of knights to care for poor and sick people. TV-PG.
Upcoming
MONDAY, Feb. 27, 1:30pm
At Home with Jim and Joy
EWTN In this new “Jim and Joy Call-In Show” episode, the Pintos will answer viewers’ inquiries.
