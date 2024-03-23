Prayerfully Journey Through Holy Week 2024

SUNDAY, March 24, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 5 a.m., Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus afterwards. (Re-airs 7 p.m.) At 8 a.m. will be Palm Sunday Mass from Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon is the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

WEDNESDAY, March 27, 10:30 a.m.

Mother Angelica Live Classics

EWTN Mother Angelica, EWTN’s beloved foundress, died at 92 on this date in 2016. “Seven Last Words” is the subject of this episode.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, March 28-30

The Triduum

EWTN On Holy Thursday, at 4:30 a.m., live, Pope Francis is to celebrate the Chrism Mass. At 11 a.m., live, he will offer the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper From Rome. At 2 p.m., Praying With Jesus in the Garden of Olives is a Holy Hour in Jerusalem’s Basilica of the Agony. At 5:30 p.m., live, will be Choral Meditations on the Holy Eucharist in the Basilica of the National Shrine, followed at 6 p.m. by the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

On Good Friday at noon, live, will be the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion From Rome, with Pope Francis. At 2:30 p.m., live, will be Choral Meditations on the Passion of Christ in the Basilica of the National Shrine, and at 3 p.m., the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. At 6:30 p.m., Pope Francis will preside at the Way of the Cross From Rome. (Re-airs 5:30 a.m. Saturday.) On Holy Saturday, at 2:30 p.m., live, Pope Francis will offer the Easter Vigil Mass From Rome. At 8 p.m., live, will be the Easter Vigil Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine.

SUNDAY, March 31

Easter Sunday

EWTN At 4 a.m., Pope Francis will offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday. (Re-airs 7 p.m.) At 6 a.m. will be his Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and the world. (Re-airs 9:30 p.m.) At 8 a.m. is the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday from EWTN’s chapel. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine.

SUNDAY, March 31, 8 a.m.

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Susan Whitney and Gilbert Roland star in this enthralling 1952 drama, which is faithful to Our Lady’s message.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, April 7

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN At 8 a.m. is Sunday Mass in Irondale. At 10 a.m. is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania, with Mass. At noon is the Divine Mercy Preview Show. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30 p.m. is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy from Stockbridge, Massachusetts. (Re-airs 1:30 a.m.) At 4 p.m. is Divine Mercy Holy Hour from Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs 7 a.m. Monday.)