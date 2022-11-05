On EWTN: Holy Mass From Nazareth
SUNDAY, Nov. 6, 8:30pm
Catholics Come Home
EWTN Moody Bible Institute alum Joshua Rystedt tells host Tom Peterson that studying the Church Fathers drew him into Catholicism.
SUNDAY, Nov. 6, 10:15pm; FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 8pm
The Best Years of Our Lives
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Oscar-winning 1946 drama, three World War II combat veterans become heroes in peacetime, too, as they come home and rebuild their lives. Harold Russell, Myrna Loy, Fredric March, Dana Andrews, Teresa Wright and Virginia Mayo star. Advisory: a troubled marriage, romance complications and dealing with a traumatic injury.
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 11am, live
Holy Mass From Nazareth
EWTN The Shrine of the Annunciation is the site of this Mass.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Nov. 7-9, 5:30pm, 2:30am
The Path to Holiness
EWTN Grace MacKinnon studies Dietrich von Hildebrand’s Transformation in Christ and its first three steps toward progress: readiness to change, contrition and self-knowledge.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8-9, 6pm, 9pm
EWTN News Nightly
EWTN Tracy Sabol and crew provide news and analysis about the upcoming midterm elections.
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 8pm
Variety’s Salute to Service (2022)
HISTORY In this fourth-annual special, presented by History and Voices Magnified, celebrities pay tribute to U.S. military veterans who continue to serve their country in civilian life. Groups highlighted include the Bush Institute, the Gary Sinise Foundation, Team Rubicon and the USO.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 14-18, 5:30pm, 2:30am
Living the Christian Way
EWTN Father Jeffrey Kirby and Kathy Schmugge, both of the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina, apply Catholic moral principles to the current topics of abortion, immigration, homosexuality, critical race theory and why the priesthood is male-only. TV-14.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 8pm
Nature: Santa’s Wild Home
PBS Lapland, which is Finland’s northernmost area, is home to the Sami Indigenous people, has reindeer among its wildlife, and affords spectacular vistas. A re-air from 2020.
SATURDAY, Nov. 19, 8pm
Network of Freedom
EWTN This 2017 fact-based drama profiles Daughter of Charity Sister Helene Studler (d. 1945), who suffered imprisonment for heroically helping more than 2,000 refugees and soldiers escape from Nazi-occupied France in World War II. Re-airs 1:30am Monday.
Upcoming
Monday, Nov. 21, 8pm, 9pm
Antiques Roadshow: Extraordinary Finds
PBS These episodes select best treasures and moments from the series’ 500 shows.
