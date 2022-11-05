On EWTN: Holy Mass From Nazareth

SUNDAY, Nov. 6, 8:30pm

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Moody Bible Institute alum Joshua Rystedt tells host Tom Peterson that studying the Church Fathers drew him into Catholicism.

SUNDAY, Nov. 6, 10:15pm; FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 8pm

The Best Years of Our Lives

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Oscar-winning 1946 drama, three World War II combat veterans become heroes in peacetime, too, as they come home and rebuild their lives. Harold Russell, Myrna Loy, Fredric March, Dana Andrews, Teresa Wright and Virginia Mayo star. Advisory: a troubled marriage, romance complications and dealing with a traumatic injury.

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 11am, live

Holy Mass From Nazareth

EWTN The Shrine of the Annunciation is the site of this Mass.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Nov. 7-9, 5:30pm, 2:30am

The Path to Holiness

EWTN Grace MacKinnon studies Dietrich von Hildebrand’s Transformation in Christ and its first three steps toward progress: readiness to change, contrition and self-knowledge.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8-9, 6pm, 9pm

EWTN News Nightly

EWTN Tracy Sabol and crew provide news and analysis about the upcoming midterm elections.

FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 8pm

Variety’s Salute to Service (2022)

HISTORY In this fourth-annual special, presented by History and Voices Magnified, celebrities pay tribute to U.S. military veterans who continue to serve their country in civilian life. Groups highlighted include the Bush Institute, the Gary Sinise Foundation, Team Rubicon and the USO.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 14-18, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Living the Christian Way

EWTN Father Jeffrey Kirby and Kathy Schmugge, both of the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina, apply Catholic moral principles to the current topics of abortion, immigration, homosexuality, critical race theory and why the priesthood is male-only. TV-14.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 8pm

Nature: Santa’s Wild Home

PBS Lapland, which is Finland’s northernmost area, is home to the Sami Indigenous people, has reindeer among its wildlife, and affords spectacular vistas. A re-air from 2020.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19, 8pm

Network of Freedom

EWTN This 2017 fact-based drama profiles Daughter of Charity Sister Helene Studler (d. 1945), who suffered imprisonment for heroically helping more than 2,000 refugees and soldiers escape from Nazi-occupied France in World War II. Re-airs 1:30am Monday.

Upcoming

Monday, Nov. 21, 8pm, 9pm

Antiques Roadshow: Extraordinary Finds

PBS These episodes select best treasures and moments from the series’ 500 shows.