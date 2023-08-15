Marian Inspiration: Artist Paints ‘Mother Mary’ Series

Jacob Zumo, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a Catholic artist who has studied in Florence, Italy. He told the Register that Mother Mary has been a “constant” in his life, “a lifeline and an intercession to Jesus.” His “Mother Mary” series reflects “a reflection of repetition of the Hail Marys in the Rosary. All originals are a part of his morning Rosary “warm-up,” including color coordination, texture and prayer — “seen in the expression of Mary’s face uniquely different by the guidance through the Holy Spirit.”





HONORING MARY. ‘The Blessed Virgin Mary transcends time and space. She transcends human categories such as age, race and socioeconomic status. In this world, she was poor materially, but rich in what matters,’ said artist Zumo. As he also told the Register, ‘My hope is to mold beauty in visual arts with a spiritual underlining that all can relate to. My prayer is that all who view, collect and support my passion can feel like they are a part of something greater than themselves and grow in that experience,’ adding that he aspires ‘to modernize sacred art and transform traditional Catholic paintings into works of beauty and originality.’

This artist has a Marian heart. (Photo: Courtesy of Jacob Zumo)





‘SPARK PRAYER.’ ‘Whether a classical Renaissance realism piece that finds a home in a sanctuary of a church, a pop-art-style painting that just brings recognition and appreciation to the faith in certain specific public or private settings, or just a simple symbol that reflects the faith in our homes, all have a place in the rejuvenation of faith to spark prayer, conversation and storytelling around Jesus and the Gospel,’ Zumo said, adding that he desires ‘to rejuvenate the face of Catholic art: bring it back to the forefront of culture and the art world, to help build back our Church home and domestic church in the family, one painting ... at a time.’





LEARN MORE

https://shop.jzumo.com/