Like Jairus, Journey With Jesus and ‘Have Faith’

Sunday, June 30, is the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Mass readings: Wisdom 1:13-15; 2:23-24; Psalm 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13; 2 Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15; Mark 5:21-43 or 5:21-24, 35b-43.

The Gospel focuses on a man named Jairus and a journey he makes from despair to deliverance — with the help of Jesus. Of course, Jairus is not merely a synagogue official who lived 2,000 years ago; his journey reflects our journey. The Lord also points to a woman as an exemplar of faith.

Let’s observe this Gospel in six stages.

Jairus is going through a crisis, a great trial: “My daughter is at the point of death.” Most of us have had similar experiences. Perhaps it was the grave illness of a loved one. Perhaps it was the loss of our job. Perhaps it was the effects of a natural disaster. Perhaps it was simply the fear of some catastrophe. Note that it is this very crisis that brings him to Jesus so prayerfully. While suffering remains a mystery, it sometimes takes suffering to bring us to Jesus.

Jesus seems to tarry, to delay. He could have healed Jairus’ daughter instantly from right where he was (as he did with the centurion’s servant). We, too, must often experience the Lord’s delay. But the Lord walks with us on a journey of faith that requires waiting and watchful trust. Such a delay is likely part of God’s plan to build our trust and faith; but whatever its cause, he often requires us to wait, to hold out.

Touching Jesus brings healing, as highlighted in faith-filled testimony. There was a woman afflicted with hemorrhages for 12 years. She is healed by touching Jesus. Here is a woman of remarkable faith. Surely, she has come to this faith only through a long and painful journey. Jesus insists on stopping to meet this woman of faith. Surely he had Jairus in mind, as if to say, “Pay attention to this woman, Jairus. Do you see what her faith has gotten her? Do you believe, Jairus?” And what of us?

Temptation to distrust: People from the synagogue official’s house arrived and said, “Your daughter has died; why trouble the teacher any longer?” Jairus is told that he should dismiss Jesus: “Why bother the teacher any more?” Yes, there are many in this world who not only have no hope themselves, but who also insist that we dismiss Jesus, too. Many secularists, themselves without hope, ridicule us who do know Hope personally and try to taunt us into dismissing the Lord from our journey.

Trust grows: “Jesus said to Jairus, ‘Do not be afraid; just have faith.’” The Lord Jesus commands faith in order to bring us reward.

Triumph prevails. Sure enough, Jairus’ journey with Jesus leads to victory — and so will ours. It may not be the Lord’s will to raise every recently deceased relative, but he will surely give us the victory in every travail and difficulty. To those who die in him, he will surely say, as he said to the daughter, “Arise!”