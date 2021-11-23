Learn About Our Lady of Kibeho

TV Picks 11.21.21

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24, 8pm

EWTN Live

Immaculée Ilibagiza will discuss the apparitions of Our Lady of Kibeho with a preview of a docudrama to commemorate the 40th anniversary, Kibeho: Listen, My Children, which will debut at 10pm. This EWTN original docudrama presents the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to three young visionaries in Kibeho, Rwanda, in the early 1980s. Our Lady requested the daily recitation of the Rosary and Seven Sorrows Rosary, accepting suffering with love for the salvation of the world, and offering prayers and sacrifices for the conversion. The docudrama will re-air Sunday, 1:30 and 11 pm.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24, 9pm

Nova: Big Bang

PBS Using “stunning animation based on space telescope images,” this new show charts scientists’ latest findings about the very beginning of the universe — the “Big Bang,” the theory propounded in 1931 by Father Georges Lemaître (1894-1966).

THURSDAY, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Day

EWTN “No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks,” wrote St. Ambrose. At 8am is Daily Mass with the friars in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 7pm, midnight.) At 6pm is Deo Gratias: The Life of Father Solanus Casey, the Capuchin friar (1870-1957) who told people who sought his prayers, “Thank God ahead of time.”

‘Thank God ahead of time!’ said Blessed Solanus Casey. | Unsplash

THURSDAY, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Day

NBC, ABC At noon on NBC is the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show, taped Nov. 20-21, featuring 205 breeds. At 8pm on ABC is A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

SATURDAY, Nov. 27, 9am

Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of World War II

HISTORY Courage, self-sacrifice and devotion to country are on display in this documentary about the Japanese-American soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team and Military Intelligence Service; TV-14

SUNDAY, Nov. 28

First Sunday of Advent

EWTN At 2:30pm, Advent Maranatha urges us to prepare for Christmas by rejecting sin and doing good deeds. (Re-airs 3:30pm Wednesday, 6:30pm Saturday.) At 4pm, Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Father Bernardino Maria Soukup tells of God’s healing love as he offers Advent Reflections. (Re-airs 5:30am Wednesday, 3:30am Saturday.)

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 5:30pm

Saints of Europe

EWTN Irish Father Bernard McGuckian relates the life, imprisonment, torture and martyrdom of his fellow Jesuit, St. Edmund Campion (1540-1581).

FRIDAY, Dec. 3, 4am

Web of Faith 2.0

EWTN Topics include how to become prayerful, how to go to confession after a long time away and how to know if a sick person should receive Communion. Re-airs 11pm Saturday.

FRIDAY, Dec. 9pm, 10pm

Kingdoms of the Sky

PBS “Andes” surveys the peoples, wildlife and scenic vistas of South America’s Andes. “Himalaya” does the same for the Himalayas. A 2018 re-air.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.