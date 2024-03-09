Join Live Adoration From the EWTN Chapel

SUNDAY, March 10, 3:20 p.m.

Live Adoration From EWTN Chapel

EWTN Adore Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.

TUESDAY, March 12, 11:30 p.m.

Cross Training

EWTN In this episode, “Dealing With the Junk,” Father James Mallon, founder of Divine Renovation Ministry, discusses shedding whatever might pollute our minds and souls.

FRIDAY, March 15, 9:30 p.m.

Requiem for the Forgotten

EWTN Composer Frank La Rocca’s Requiem for the Forgotten, which honors displaced and homeless people and victims of Soviet communism, premieres tonight as San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrates Mass in the Church of the Epiphany in Miami.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, March 16-17

Celebrating St. Patrick

EWTN In Discovering Patrick, Saint of Ireland at 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday, Brothers of Saint John Father Nathan Cromly and pilgrims retrace the steps of St. Patrick (ca. 389-461) in Ireland. In EWTN Bookmark at 10 a.m. Sunday, the Saint Brigid Media team that made the drama Faith of Our Fathers tells host Doug Keck how 17th- and 18th-century Ireland kept the faith of St. Patrick under English persecution. (Re-airs 5 a.m., 5 p.m. Monday and 11:30 p.m. Saturday.)

SUNDAY, March 17, noon

The Rising of the Moon

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1957 John Ford comedy’s three vignettes offer glimpses into varied facets of Irish character. Noel Purcell, Maureen Connell and Dennis O’Dea star.

SUNDAY, March 17, 9 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Sunshine in a Glass,” shows how the debuts of frozen concentrated orange juice and the flash pasteurizing of fresh orange juice improved breakfast nutrition.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, March 18-19, 8 p.m.

Dante: Inferno to Paradise

PBS This new two-part, four-hour documentary from Ric Burns uses interviews, archival material, reenactments and scenic vistas to portray the life of the Florentine poet Dante Alighieri (ca. 1265-1321) and explore his masterpiece, the epic poem Divine Comedy.

TUESDAY, March 19

St. Joseph’s Day

EWTN At 3 p.m., live, Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Land, is to celebrate Holy Mass for the Solemnity of St. Joseph in Nazareth. At 11:30 p.m., Apparition of St. Joseph in France: A Role Model for All Parents relates St. Joseph’s visit to shepherd Gaspard Ricard in Cotignac, France, in 1660.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, March 24, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 5 a.m. Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus live afterwards. (Re-airs 7 p.m.) At 8 a.m. will be Palm Sunday Mass from Irondale. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon is the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.