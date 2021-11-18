Support the register

Home Video Picks & Passes 11.07.21

Men at play and men at war are at the heart of three new releases.

Movie posters highlight the latest Register recommendations.
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Moneyball (2011)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Men at play and men at war are at the heart of three smashing films with new home-video releases.

Go to Netflix for men at play — specifically, Brad Pitt, who is excellent in both Moneyball, an inside-baseball drama, and A River Runs Through It, where the focus is on fly fishing and poker.

An ugly name for an exhilarating film, Moneyball turns the fact-based story of an iconoclastic approach to player statistics into a riveting character drama, animated by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s crackerjack dialogue.

What can I say about A River Runs Through It, Robert Redford’s lush, moving adaptation of Norman Maclean’s semiautobiographical novella about two brothers (Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Brad Pitt) growing up with their father (Tom Skerritt), a strict but loving and devout minister?

Finally, the Gregory Peck WWII classic The Guns of Navarone is a cheap rental on Amazon, but for those like me who prefer physical media, the new 4K UHD BR / digital set is a must-have.

 

CAVEAT SPECTATOR: The Guns of Navarone: Wartime violence; restrained depiction of torture; mild vulgarities. Fine for older kids. Moneyball: Brief obscenity and much crass language; a few sexually themed references. Teens and up. A River Runs Through It: Some menace; some heavy drinking; sexual references and rear nudity, profane language and cursing. Older teens and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

