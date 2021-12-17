Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/movies-with-tales-of-derring-do

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Movies With Tales of Derring-Do

12.19.21 Home Video Picks & Passes

‘The Mask of Zorro’ and ‘The Princess Bride’ are among the latest movie ‘picks.’
‘The Mask of Zorro’ and ‘The Princess Bride’ are among the latest movie ‘picks.’ (photo: Sony and 20th Century)
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Arts & Entertainment

Crimson Tide (1995) — PICK

The Hunt for Red October (1990) — PICK

The Mask of Zorro (1998) — PICK

The Princess Bride (1987) — PICK

Excellent tales of derring-do abound among recent streaming options, including two submarine thrillers and two sword-brandishing swashbucklers.

On Amazon Prime, Alec Baldwin plays Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan opposite Sean Connery in John McTiernan’s Cold War classic The Hunt for Red October. Hulu viewers can enjoy Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman’s nerve-wracking game of nuclear brinkmanship in Tony Scott’s riveting Crimson Tide (listen for the choral rendition of the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save on the soundtrack).

For Netflix subscribers, Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta-Jones do the Zorro tradition proud in Martin Campbell’s next-generation swashbuckler The Mask of Zorro, while, on Hulu, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin delight in Rob Reiner’s The Princess Bride.

 

 CAVEAT SPECTATOR: Crimson Tide: Intense menace and some violence; brief crude sexual references; much harsh language, some profanity and cursing. Mature viewing. The Hunt for Red October: Brief gunplay and some violence; some profanity and cursing. Teens and up. The Mask of Zorro: Much stylized violence; mild sexual innuendo; fleeting rear nudity; a gross-out scene with a decapitated head in a jar of water. Teens and up. The Princess Bride: Swashbuckling violence; a stylized torture scene; fleeting reference to suicide; a single instance of profanity. Older kids and up.

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus

Deacon Steven D. Greydanus Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, and a member of the New York Film Critics Circle. For 10 years he co-hosted the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy. He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Steven’s writing for the Register has been recognized many times by the Catholic Press Association Awards, with first-place wins in 2017 and 2016 and second-place wins in 2019 and 2015. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up