Give Thanks: Celebrate Thanksgiving With Mass
SUNDAY, Nov. 20, 1:30pm
In Concert: Franz Schubert: Mass in A Flat Major
EWTN At this Styriarte concert in Stainz, Austria, in 2018, the Concertus Musicus Wien under conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada, along with the Arnold Schoenberg Chor (Choir), performed this work, which Schubert completed in 1819-1822.
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 8pm, 9pm
Antiques Roadshow: Extraordinary Finds
PBS These episodes select best treasures and moments from the series’ 500 shows.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 8pm, 9pm
Tutankhamun: Allies and Enemies
PBS These two hour-long segments celebrate the centennial of British archaeologist Howard Carter’s discovery in 1922 of the nearly untouched tomb of Egypt’s boy pharaoh Tutankhamun (ca. 1341-1323 B.C.). Experts analyze ample indications about the lineage, advisers and possible adversaries of “King Tut.”
THURSDAY, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Day
EWTN “In all things give Him thanks,” St. Teresa of Avila counsels us. At 8am on EWTN is Daily Mass with the MFVA friars in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 7pm, midnight.)
THURSDAY, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Day
NBC, TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES At noon on NBC is the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show, taped Nov. 19-20, with about 2,000 dogs from some 200 breeds competing. On Turner Classic Movies at 4:30pm, in the 1943 drama Lassie Come Home, loyal collie Lassie braves troubles and dangers as she seeks to return to her bereft young master. Roddy Mcdowall, Donald Crisp and Dame May Whitty star. Advisory: Some stressful scenes but a happy ending.
FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 5pm
St. Catherine Labouré: A Silent Herald of Love
EWTN This EWTN docudrama portrays the Blessed Mother’s visits to St. Catherine Labouré in her convent in Paris in 1830, including her request that St. Catherine facilitate the creation of the Miraculous Medal. Re-airs 9pm Saturday.
SATURDAY, Nov. 26, 1pm
Secret Restorations
HISTORY Experts restore people’s heirlooms and surprise them with the results.
SUNDAYS, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 11:30pm
Advent Reflections
EWTN “At this Christmas when Christ comes, will He find a warm heart?” So asked St. Teresa of Calcutta. In this Advent Sundays series from 2017, priests from St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belfast offer timeless meditations about making our hearts ready for Jesus.
Upcoming
SUNDAY, Dec. 4, 3pm
The Way of St. Ignatius
EWTN A priest accompanies four pilgrims along the route St. Ignatius took from Loyola to Manresa in 1522.
