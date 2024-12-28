Evangelizing Through Welcome: Innovative Events Share the Gospel Person to Person

Recent research has identified what attracts people to Catholic parishes, and parishes are using creative means to evangelize — including ‘Barkfest.’

Our last three popes asked us to “spread the joy of the Gospel” (Pope Francis), “proclaim always and everywhere the Gospel of Jesus Christ” (Pope Benedict XVI) and “commit all of the Church’s energies to a new evangelization” (Pope St. John Paul II).

We’ve made strides, but it is still a mission field out there.

Recent research has identified what attracts people to Catholic parishes, and there are many examples of evangelization taking root in unique and creative ways.

A new survey examined theological beliefs of 15,000 Americans, expressed in “American Beliefs Study: Religious Preferences and Practices”; a smaller survey in February 2024 found newcomers identified “warm and friendly encounters” as highly important to them. On a five-point scale ranging from “Somewhat Warm and Friendly” to “Very Warm and Friendly,” Catholics gave the highest scores to being greeted at the door; seeing a friend at church; someone offering a seat at Mass; a personal invitation to attend Mass; and being greeted by a Church leader.

Some parish communities have been doing just such things — to great results.

Dynamic Parish Evangelization

“Belong, Believe and Behave,” are the 3 Bs at St. Francis de Sales Church in Newark, Ohio, according to pastor Father David Sizemore. “I preach to be disciples and disciple-makers,” he explained to the Register. It’s a strategy employed as part of a dynamic and active parish to deepen and fortify the laity, while also attracting others into a warm embrace of parish life and then catechizing them.

A packed calendar offers events such as motorcycle blessings, the Vanguard men’s group and Soul Sisters for women, retreats, golf outings, Christmas gatherings, Easter egg hunts, outreach to the disadvantaged, and many more activities and groups where all are welcome.

“Belonging comes after feeling connected,” Father Sizemore explained. He pointed to the Alpha program that includes Christian-centered conversation, a movie and dinner. “People become connected through parishioners and want what they have,” he said. “When someone is interested in the Catholic faith, they can step into the OCIA (Order of Christian Initiation) any time, so we strike when the iron is hot. We welcome 30 to 45 new Catholics a year.”

“Everyone is a greeter,” he explained further. “They go up and greet people they don’t know. It leads to [newcomers] wanting to worship with us and wanting to worship the God that we are worshipping because they are having the experience of friendship. After extending a hand and a heart, we then help them understand the Gospel and to desire the Eucharist and want to be Catholic.”

Since a priest cannot do it all, Father Sizemore relies on a leadership team that is nurtured with prayer, adoration and spiritual direction, and many volunteers also come forward. “Everyone is being called to ‘plug’ into the Lord and to expect that a lot of graces will come from that,” he said.

Father Sizemore has been the pastor for seven and a half years. “For 25 years, enrollment at the church and school was on decline even though the city of around 55,000 is not,” he said. Post-COVID, the Mass attendance dropped from an average of 900 to between 500 and 600 souls, but it is now at 1,000 and growing.

“What we found is to start with the human part, like Jesus did,” he said. “Then call them to faith like Jesus did — to ‘Go and sin no more’ — and then send them out to make disciples. It works.”

Catholic life near a lake means inviting boaters to gather on the lake for swimming, socializing and a short Bible reflection, according to pastor Father David Sizemore of St. Francis de Sales Church in Newark, Ohio. (Photo: Courtesy of Father David Sizemore)





Evangelizing With a Dog Party

Although the pews are full during Masses at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck, North Dakota, pastor Father Josh Ehli wants more. He and associate pastor Father Steven Vetter often encourage parishioners to invite people in. They make it easy to be welcoming with an abundance of groups and activities open to everyone, including unique events such an outdoor Nativity lighting with cookies and beverages, lessons for Christmas caroling along with a choir concert, and a big “Spirit Fest” street party every summer.

This past fall, Father Ehli came up with a unique way to bring people in: “Barkfest,” a celebration with dogs. His own fox red labrador Rufus is an ambassador around the church and school. He saw the effect dogs have on people, so he used it to welcome everyone to the community event centered around a love for God’s canine creatures.

Barkfest included Father Vetter blessing dogs, handing out St. Francis medals, dog scarves, treat bags from a local pet store and prayer cards and offering pup cups, people enjoying waffles and ice cream and music, plus the presence of dogs from local rescues, demonstrations from a Bismarck police officer with the K9 division, and a dog-training demonstration.

The large crowd that attended was a mixture of parishioners and non-parishioners. There were many young families without dogs whose children delighted to see and pet so many of the furry friends.

Young and old enjoy the dog party in Bismarck, North Dakota. (Photo: Patti Armstrong)





Father Ehli, accompanied by Rufus, went around greeting people and meeting other dogs. He shared with the Register that his plan for Barkfest came about as a way to become more welcoming. “So many people speak the universal language of ‘dog,’ whether we are Catholic, Methodist, Lutheran or unchurched — whatever,” he explained.

Mary Jane Hewitt, who recently moved from Texas with her husband Scott and daughter Helen and two chocolate labs, attended. “It was truly a joyous event,” she said. “It made the Church more accessible for those not involved in the Catholic Church. We’re dog lovers. Seeing Rufus in person after seeing him on YouTube made us immediately love Father Ehli. He’s just like us. I thought it was the most ecumenical way to bring people together.”

Authentic Catholic Education

Divine Child Catholic Church and School in Dearborn, Michigan, is situated in a neighborhood with a large Muslim population. Mary Wilkerson, director of campus ministry, explained that they accept Muslim students whose parents don’t want to send them to public school, but it is with the understanding that they will be receiving a Catholic education.

“We stay true to what it means to be a Catholic school,” she said. “We are introducing people to the truth of the Catholic Church.”

Their student enrollment is around 600 for K-8 and 721 in grades 9-12.

“Divine Child does not compromise their Catholic identity but rather extends radical hospitality to all who come into our building,” Wilkerson said.

For instance, high-school students all go on retreats that are based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ and his discipleship.

“Our Muslim students are very respectful and curious about the faith,” Wilkerson observed.

“In our religion classes, once a week, we go to adoration — and once a week to Mass. They don’t have to genuflect, but they do need to stand and sit during. Mass. The reality is that they are met with a dynamically authentic Catholic school, so it becomes a missionary territory, but it’s not manipulative.”

“We do work in partnership with parents,” Wilkerson stressed.

“Our pastor, Father Bob [McCabe] does an exceptional job being welcoming. Our Muslim parent population seems like they are on board. If is a student is skipping out of Mass, I will call and explain it’s an essential part of attending a Catholic school; same with adoration weekly. I think our Muslim students take it as the opportunity to pray.”

There have been a couple of families who have converted to the Catholic faith. “Certainly, we are having conversations with our students that show us a connection with a relationship with Jesus Christ is possible for them,” Wilkerson said.

“We believe we are called to open our arms wide; and, regardless of their faith, they are going to receive a radically authentic Catholic education.”

Wilkerson shared that a group of 30 to 40 students attend 6:30 Mass on Friday mornings on their own and have breakfast afterwards — and some of them are non-Catholic.

“Friendships might be the reason,” she said.

“But they are coming and walking up to communion for a blessing. It’s so hopeful to see the young people going to Mass so early on their own.”

The Blessed Mother has also been an incredible bridge-builder, according to Wilkerson. “On the girl’s retreat, we prayed a Rosary, and they were comfortable doing it. Our Lady was a common language. Through Our Lady interceding, hopefully we can invite our Muslim students into a deeper relationship with her Son.”





It’s About Relationships

Adam Janke, COO for St. Paul Street Evangelization, which is dedicated to preaching the Gospel, belongs to St. Joseph parish in Lake Orion, Michigan, which is connected to St. John Fisher, a chapel at Oakland University. “Evangelizing begins when we create welcoming environments,” he said. “It’s about relationships.”

His parish is not using a particular outreach program, but, rather, he points to the people themselves. For instance, the director of their men’s group invites people out to coffee to get to know them more. He will invite them to the group “That Man Is You.”

“Not all are Catholics,” Janke said, “but it feels like we’re in a family.”

“There are 52 people in RCIA [Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults],” Janke added. “When we are transformed by grace, we begin to naturally evangelize through Jesus. Grace is operative in the soul and grace perfects nature; and through our baptism and confirmation, Jesus acts through us.”

He described the work of pre-evangelization as listening and befriending — and over time beginning to proclaim the Gospel when opportunities arise. “It depends on who you are talking to,” he said. “If it’s an atheist, sometimes it’s just planting a seed to move them a little bit closer to Jesus.”

“God will put those people in our lives who he wants us to talk to, and he will direct it,” Janke continued. “We call it ‘divine appointments.’ If we are close to the Lord, those opportunities will just come up.”