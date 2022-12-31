Celebrate the Mother of God With EWTN

SUNDAY, Jan. 1

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. (Re-airs noon.) Re-airing at 8am, 7pm and midnight is the New Year’s Eve Solemn Mass of Reparation From EWTN.

SUNDAY, Jan. 1, 8pm

Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023

PBS In the Golden Hall of picturesque Vienna’s Musikverein, the Vienna Philharmonic under guest conductor Franz Welser-Möst plays works by Josef Strauss, Johann Strauss Jr., Eduard Strauss, Joseph Hellmesberger Jr. and Franz von Suppé.

MONDAY, Jan. 2, 8am

134th Rose Parade

ABC, NBC, RFDTV, UNIVISION With the theme “Turning the Corner,” this parade of floral floats, marching bands and equestrian units will wend its way through Pasadena, California.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

Mother Seton’s Feast Day

EWTN “I taste the sweetness of His Presence, and feed on the Bread of angels, which warms, cheers, soothes, contents, and renews my whole being,” said Mother Seton about Holy Communion. At 11am, live, will be Holy Mass in Honor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at her national shrine in Emmitsburg, Maryland. At 12:30pm is The Seton Legacy: Daughters of Charity.

FRIDAY, Jan. 6, live

The Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Epiphany of the Lord in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 11am.) At 8am will be the Daily Mass from EWTN.

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 9:30am

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN Psychologist Ray Guarendi discusses addiction. Re-airs 5am Thursday. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 10pm

Secrets of the Dead: The Caravaggio Heist

PBS In 1984, Dominican Father Marius Zerafa (1929-2022), a Maltese artist, sculptor and scholar, risked his life to negotiate with criminals who had stolen Caravaggio’s painting of St. Jerome (successfully recovered) from the Co-Cathedral of St. John in Valletta, Malta.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 10pm

Secret Restoration

HISTORY This season finale episode highlights the most exciting projects.

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 10am

The Adventures of Robin Hood

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland star as Robin Hood and Lady Marian in this 1938 Technicolor classic tale of chivalry, love and derring-do in Old England.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Jan. 15, 3am

Vulnerable: The Euthanasia Deception

EWTN In this documentary, doctors, lawyers and families of patients cite the example of Belgium to chart the lies and euphemisms that politicians and doctors use to promote the killing of vulnerable people.