Celebrate Sts. Joseph and Patrick

Spring New Series

EWTN At 6:30am Sundays, Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna’s Lent: A Season of Grace; at 5:30am Fridays and 6:30pm Saturdays, Fathers of Mercy Father Wade Menezes’ Work Out Your Salvation: The Theology of Faithfulness to Daily Duty; at 5pm Fridays, Matthew Bunson’s Doctors of the Church.

SUNDAY, March 12, 10pm

EWTN on Location: 2022 Principled Entrepreneurship Conference

EWTN Last October’s Napa Institute-sponsored Principled Entrepreneurship Conference in New York City included this panel on “Prosperity.”

TUESDAY, March 14, 9:30am

18th-Annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

EWTN Professor Carter Snead, director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture at the University of Notre Dame, will speak, as will Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia. Tape-delayed. (Re-airs 10am Saturday.)

TUESDAY, March 14, 11am

Engineering an Empire

HISTORY This documentary examines ancient Romans’ structures and roads. TV-PG.

THURSDAY, March 16-SATURDAY, March 18

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN This annual worldwide observance includes the 40 Hours’ devotion of Eucharistic adoration. At 6:30pm Thursday is the Opening Mass (tape-delayed) in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 4:30pm Saturday is the Closing Mass, followed by a Eucharistic Procession and Benediction.

FRIDAY, March 17, 11:30am

St. Patrick’s Day

EWTN In Knock, County Mayo, Ireland, site of Our Lady’s visit in 1879, St. Patrick’s Day Mass From Knock will be celebrated at the International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine. Tape-delayed.

FRIDAY, March 17, 5:30pm, 2:30am

St. Joseph

EWTN Cardinal Peter Turkson discusses St. Joseph as steward of the Holy Family.

WEDNESDAY, March 22, 9:15am

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1952 drama captivatingly tells the Fatima story. Susan Whitney, Sherry Jackson and Sammy Ogg are the children. Gilbert Roland also stars.

SATURDAY, March 25, 8am

Solemn Mass of the Annunciation of the Lord

EWTN Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:45pm and midnight.)

Upcoming

MONDAY, March 27

Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing

EWTN Mother Angelica (b. 1923) died at age 92 on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016. At 8am will be Live Holy Mass on the Anniversary. (Re-airs 11:30am, 6:30pm, midnight.) At 9:15am will be Live Holy Rosary on the Anniversary.