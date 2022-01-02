Celebrate Epiphany With Pope Francis

SUNDAY, Jan. 2, 3am

The Song of the Longing Heart

EWTN This new documentary follows composer Paul Jernberg, founder of the Magnificat Institute of Sacred Music, as he conducts his choirs and explains his love of Gregorian chant and Slavic polyphony and of adapting Latin chants for use in English. Re-airs 2pm Saturday.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 8pm

How Green Was My Valley

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Faith, family and the dignity of labor are at the heart of this 1941 drama from Catholic director John Ford about the joys and sorrows of a family in Wales whose father and sons are coal miners. Walter Pidgeon, Maureen O’Hara and Donald Crisp star. A-II.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Jan. 3-4, 1pm

Women of Grace

EWTN Perpetual Mass has been said at the Shrine of Our Lady of Montligeon near Paris since 1884. Johnnette Benkovic Williams describes the shrine’s devotion to Our Lady of Deliverance and its mission of prayer for the souls in purgatory and for people grieving tragedies. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Mother Seton Feast Day

EWTN At 1:30pm is The Seton Legacy: Daughters of Charity. At 3:30pm, live, will be Holy Mass in Honor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at her national shrine in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

At 5:30pm is a new documentary, Elizabeth Ann Seton: Seeker to Saint (re-airs 2:30am).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5, 8pm

Nature: Living Volcanoes

PBS This show explores the startling amount of animal life on the slopes of volcanoes and looks into scientific research and other human activities in those areas. A re-air from 2019.

THURSDAY, Jan. 6, live

The Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis is to celebrate the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord in St. Peter’s (re-airs 11:30am). At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Mass.

SATURDAY, January 8, 2:30pm

Ivanhoe

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Sir Walter Scott’s 1819 novel of the same name, this 1952 drama from Richard Thorpe stars Robert Taylor, Joan Fontaine and Elizabeth Taylor in an age of chivalry adventure set in late-12th-century England.

SUNDAY, January 9, live

Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

EWTN At 3:30am, Pope Francis is to celebrate Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord in the Sistine Chapel, with baptisms after. (Re-airs at noon.) At 7pm, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, will celebrate Solemn Mass for the Baptism of the Lord in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

TUESDAY, January 11, 5:30pm

When They Say, You Say

EWTN In this episode, “Lies That Dehumanize the Baby,” pro-life leader Olivia Gans Turner emphasizes that our speech must always affirm the lives, humanity and personhood of babies in the womb and must never use the anti-lifers’ slanted, deadly terms. Re-airs 2:30am. TV-PG.



