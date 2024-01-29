Celebrate Candlemas With the Pope

MONDAY-WEDNESAY, Jan. 29-31, 5:30 p.m.

In the Footsteps of Polish Saints with Father Mitch Pacwa

EWTN Jesuit Father Pacwa explains the Polish people’s deep love for the Black Madonna icon of Our Lady of Czestochowa in the Jasna Góra Monastery in Poland. Three-part miniseries.

WEDNESDAYS, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 8 p.m.

Nature

PBS “Gorilla,” on Jan. 31, tracks a silverback family, elephants and buffalo in Gabon’s coastal Loango National Park. “Flyways,” on Feb. 7, profiles bird specialists who study shorebirds’ annual migrations from the Southern Hemisphere to the north and back.

FRIDAY, Feb. 2, 11:30 a.m.

Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

EWTN On Candlemas Day and the 28th World Day for Consecrated Life, Pope Francis will bless candles and celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s with religious in the congregation.

SUNDAY, Feb. 4, 7 a.m.

Machines That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Plane Pioneers,” chronicles the competition between early aviation giants William Boeing, Donald Douglas, Henry Ford and Anthony Fokker. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Feb. 4, 10 p.m.

Franciscan University Presents

EWTN A panel debunks the notions that only white Europeans engaged in slavery, that the Bible “justifies” slavery and that the Church forbade slavery only in the 20th century.

TUESDAY, Feb. 6, 11:45 a.m.

The Jackie Robinson Story

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson stars as himself in this 1950 true story of his integration of the big leagues in 1947, after Branch Rickey of the Brooklyn Dodgers signed him. Ruby Dee, Minor Watson, Louise Beavers and Billy Wayne also star.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7, 9 p.m.

Nova: Easter Island Origins

PBS Researchers are reevaluating why and how the Rapa Nui people, Indigenous Polynesians on Easter Island in the South Pacific off Chile, carved their giant stone heads called moai.

FRIDAY, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m.

How to Pray for Your Sons & Daughters & Loved Ones

EWTN Vernon Robertson emphasizes the power of Scripture in our prayer lives.

SATURDAY, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Cathedrals Across America

EWTN In Oakland’s Cathedral of Christ the Light, Bishop Michael Barber will celebrate Mass for the World Day of the Sick (Feb. 11) and in honor of Our Lady of Lourdes. The Mass will feature Frank La Rocca’s Messe des Malades.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Feb. 11, 2 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XX

ANIMAL PLANET In family-friendly competition with the Super Bowl, puppies frolic in a pretend football game in a tiny “stadium” to promote animal shelters and rescue programs. Pre-taped.