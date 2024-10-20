An Encyclopedia of the Holy Cross: Symbol of Redemption

BOOK PICK: Do we know why an Orthodox cross looks a bit different, or what the St. Peter, St. Benedict and St. Brigid crosses are?

The Cross

A Universal Symbol

By Helen Hoffner

Marian Press, 2024

136 pages; $23.95

To order: ShopMercy.org or (800) 462-7426





As Catholics, we are all familiar with the crucifix. Every church has at least one, for a crucifix must be present when Mass is said. Stations of the Cross are a major devotion, especially during Lent. Also, every Catholic home should have a crucifix. We routinely and reverently make the Sign of the Cross when we bless ourselves.

Yet how many times have we come across other distinct crosses? Do we know why an Orthodox cross looks a bit different, or what the St. Peter, St. Benedict and St. Brigid crosses are? Why do bishops wear their pectoral crosses in what appears to be “to the side”?

In addition, where did the Jerusalem cross come from — and where did Pope Francis’ cross come from?

The new book The Cross: A Universal Symbol answers all these queries — and more — in enlightening ways. It is easy-to-read, informative and enjoyable.





At the same time, the book is profusely illustrated with photos, most in color, with plentiful illustrations of crosses. Every step of the way, the beautiful artwork includes examples from the likes of Hans Memling and Peter Paul Rubens, as well as colorful depictions and photos of “our only hope” in surprising places, such as atop the Matterhorn in the Alps.

Consider the San Damiano cross, so well-known because of St. Francis of Assisi. We might have picked out the depictions of the Blessed Mother and St. John or some angels included on the cross. But why are the angels there? And who are all the other figures? Author Helen Hoffner explains them all.

Throughout the text are some verses from the Bible, the Gospels and the Baltimore Catechism explaining, for example, why and how the anchor became a symbol of the cross. As Hoffner, who is a professor at Holy Family University in Philadelphia, explains, “Early Christian tombs sometimes had an anchor inscribed to symbolize safety and hope in a future life with Christ,” and she refers to Hebrews 6:19-20:

“This we have as an anchor of the soul, sure and firm, which reaches into the intense interior behind the veil, where Jesus has entered on our behalf as forerunner, becoming high priest forever, according to the order of Melchizedek.”

The book is essentially an encyclopedia of crosses, listing designs to meanings to origins — from the earliest centuries of Christianity to the present. Learn about why the “Y,” or Orphrey, cross is emblazoned on some priestly vestments; and how Atrio crosses relate to the faith in Mexico (one of the famous ones is in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City); and there are explanations of the Celtic and Wayside crosses. There is also a section about St. Helena, the mother of Emperor Constantine and her quest to find the True Cross, and another on the tradition on Palm Sunday to weave palms into crosses.

Some of the explanations are eye-opening. For example, Pius XII expressed his displeasure with the Risen Christ crosses: “They show no trace of the cruel sufferings Jesus had gone through.”

To illustrate that this book is aimed to be educational for not only Catholics but Christians in general and people who want to learn about crosses, the author explains how to make the Sign on the Cross, what is said, what the custom means and where it comes from, even adding Pope Innocent III’s explanation of it and the beautiful explanation second-century Church Father Tertullian gave for the Sign of the Cross:

“In all our travels and movements, in all our coming in and going out, in putting on our shoes, at the bath, at the table, in lighting our candles, in lying down, in sitting down, whatever employment occupies us, we mark our foreheads with the sign of the cross.”

Other sections address why the crucifix is covered in churches during Holy Week — and where and how that custom began; and expound on the exorcism cross of St. Benedict — what does it say and mean? — and the kinds of crosses upon which Sts. Peter and Andrew were crucified; plus, the origins of the St. George cross. In addition, readers will discover which cross is similar to the mark that the Israelites painted on their doors on the night of the first Passover.

The author gives us thumbnail histories of so many crosses, such as one that became known as the cross of Lorraine around the year 1099, which is particularly interesting: Godfrey de Bouillon, the duke of Lorraine, France, made it part of his coat of arms and flew it on his battle flag when he led an army that reclaimed Jerusalem from Muslim control. (Bonus: Learn upon what popular cookie the cross of Lorraine appears.)

There is also a short section on various Protestant denominations and their perspective of the cross, depictions of which do not have Jesus crucified on them. In this regard, there is an excellent quote the author highlights from Venerable Fulton Sheen about plain crosses in contrast to crucifixes. Sheen said, “Keep your eyes on the crucifix, for Jesus without a cross is a man without a mission, and the cross without Jesus is a burden without a reliever.”

Another enlightening section focuses on medals with a cross on them, everything from the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, the highest honor from the Church, to secular uses such as the Medal of Honor and other medals, either shaped like crosses or which have crosses engraved on them, that are bestowed “because the cross, a symbol of sacrifice, has also become the emblem of valor and bravery,” the author writes. “Whether carried into battle or awarded later for bravery and self-sacrifice, the cross is a fitting symbol for those whose actions benefit humanity.” Of course, examples include the witness of Servants of God Father Emil Kapaun and Father Vincent Capodanno.

In summary, in writing about the crucifix, St. Augustine gave succinct words of wisdom:

“The death of the Lord our God should not be a cause of shame for us; rather, it should be our greatest hope, our greatest glory.”