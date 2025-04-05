Father Angelus Shaughnessy Was ‘A Polished Arrow in God’s Quiver’

As a young man with a powerful fastball, Matthew Shaughnessy turned down an offer to pitch for the Cleveland Indians so he could follow in the footsteps of St. Francis.

My brothers Mike and Tim were avid readers. Mike preferred novels, while Tim leaned toward nonfiction, and neither of them shied away from books that, while not written in stone, weighed nearly as much as the Ten Commandments. At one point, though, when I asked Tim how he liked a thick opus he was reading, he feigned a scowl and said, “Not enough pictures.” From then on that became our standard joke when he or I asked each other about a book: “Not enough pictures.”

No one could say that, however, regarding the recently published biography of Capuchin Father Angelus Shaughnessy. Written by his good friend, Paula Calabrese, the pages are loaded with pictures, many of them in color, and she even describes this work as “a pictorial biography.” There’s plenty of text, of course, and Calabrese is well qualified to have provided it, because she knew Father Angelus for roughly 60 years, having first met him when she was a teenager and he, newly ordained, gave a talk at her high school.

The full title of the biography is Father Angelus, Capuchin Franciscan: A Polished Arrow in God’s Quiver. That subtitle refers to the opening verses of Isaiah 49, where the prophet says, “Hear me, coastlands; listen distant peoples. Before birth, the Lord called me from my mother’s womb. He gave me my name. He made my mouth like a sharp-edged sword, concealed me, shielded by His hand. He made me a polished arrow; in His quiver, He hid me.”

Could there be a better description of Father Shaughnessy, who was well known to EWTN audiences? Yet, as Calabrese notes, crafting arrows is a multistep process. It takes work. And for Matthew Shaughnessy, a boy known for his quick temper, becoming a polished arrow befitting God’s quiver required a lifetime of work and prayer.

The foundation for such a life was provided by his parents, John and Anna Shaughnessy, who nurtured 12 children in the Catholic faith. The Sacred Heart of Jesus was enthroned in their home, and every evening the family prayed the Rosary. Moreover, the devout couple never raised their voices to each other, their obvious love and commitment enabling the children to feel secure.

As Father Shaughnessy said, “Their example was sterling. I’m convinced that without the support and example of my parents, I would either be in prison or in hell.”

Where he did go was to Papua New Guinea as a missionary for 14 years. There, in addition to catching malaria several times, he performed more than 1,200 baptisms, taught seminarians, and helped the locals establish permanent churches. Calabrese provides wonderful documentation about this phase of his life, such as a 1966 letter he wrote to friends back in Pittsburgh.

Upon returning to the States, Father Shaughnessyquickly found himself in demand for religious conferences and retreats. Additionally, he started an audiovisual ministry, first with tapes and then CDs — a forerunner of the New Evangelization. Whether listening to him in person or through a recording, people loved his edifying discourse. As Calabrese notes, “He was skilled at weaving literature, poetry, history, personal stories, and scriptural references into his homilies, along with a touch of his Irish humor.”

Those homilies reached a much wider audience from 2001 to 2007, when he often celebrated the televised EWTN Masses. Mother Angelica had asked him to be guardian of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, to help mold the order of priests she founded. Even though he was in his 70s, and had to rise at 4 a.m. to be ready for Mass, he fulfilled his duties like a “good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:21).

When he completed his work at EWTN, Father Angelus, now almost 80, resumed his hectic travel schedule. Calabrese describes him as “indefatigable,” and for several more years he was. Known not only as a gifted preacher, but also a gentle confessor, he soldiered on despite various health problems.

Eventually, however, cancer slowed his pace, and like my brothers Mike and Tim, he bore that heavy cross with great courage. Father Angelus died on March 2, 2018, yet thanks to Calabrese, the details of his long, fruitful life — including his memorable maxims, which she calls “Angelisms,” and even the texts of some homilies — can be savored by readers.