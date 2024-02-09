2024 Spiritual Gift Guide: Faith-Focused Ideas for All Ages to Foster Spiritual Growth

Whether you are shopping for special occasions like birthdays or sacramental celebrations, offering consolation after a loss, or sharing general encouragement for spiritual growth, these are some of my favorite Catholic businesses, artists and entrepreneurs to gift from.

I like to look for spiritually themed gifts that are quality-made, encourage special devotions (which the recipient may or may not yet have), and even support Catholic families or publishers with my shopping money. Often, when gifting from these suppliers, I find the recipient then becomes a customer of theirs as well. This is why I often take note of favorite shops, rather than specific items; though inventory may change, I can always count on these businesses to offer a beautiful selection of meaningful gifts or solid books.

Check out this list featuring some of my favorite sources for spiritual books and creative faith-focused gift ideas; I include a few items from their shops that I have personally gifted or hope to gift.

Catholic Woodworker: This is my go-to shop for masculine rosaries, as well as beautifully crafted home altars and more.

Cor Jesu Press: This publishing company is owned by a Catholic family in Louisiana, with the aim of reviving pious devotional works with gorgeous designs. Check out Counsels of Perfection for Christian Mothers or any of the other saintly titles.

Designya Shop: This lovely Etsy shop provides beautifully crafted apparel, home décor and personal items to strengthen one’s faith, offering a selection of spiritually themed gifts, including the wooden St. Benedict medal, which we have in our prayer room now, and the I AM tapestry (simultaneously cozy, creative and catechetical). The Psalm tapestries, in particular, would be a great gift of consolation to anyone grieving a loss, and the custom blankets make an ideal baby gift.

EWTN Religious Catalogue: A storehouse of spiritual books and gift ideas can be found at EWTNRC.com. Browse the holy water fonts, various Bibles, crucifixes and more. Bonus: With your shopping, you support the mission of EWTN, which includes the work of the Register.

Holy Heroes: Rife with spiritual gift ideas and books especially for children, Holy Heroes offers a wide selection of items useful during the liturgical seasons. Check out the resources for a spiritually fruitful Lent. For any season, there are saint-themed audio stories. This is a great shop for first Holy Communion gifts, as well.

House of Joppa: Featuring home décor, paper goods, apparel and more, House of Joppa’s carefully selected collection of spiritual books and gifts includes gift sets like the “Sacred Home” set.

Mother & Home Market: I love the description of this shop — “inspiring heaven in your home and grace in your motherhood with theologically rich, heirloom-quality goods and gifts.” Gift one of my most loved and theologically rich motherhood books called Mother Love, the birth-affirmation cards, the beautiful candles, or one of the elegant fabric or linen journals.

Novena Cards: The selection of prayer cards and greeting cards (which include Rosary cards, novena cards, Holy Hour cards and more) are my favorite spiritual gifts to send to others, as there is no greater gift than prayer. These lovely cards allow you to let others know who are mourning, battling illness, needing spiritual encouragement, or preparing for marriage that you are praying for them. I send them for specific reasons or as “just-because” gifts, and they are also great for prompting one to pray for these special intentions of others.

Refuge Rosaries: Rosaries are truly one of the best spiritually themed gift items. Find feminine-looking rosaries, as well as lovely rosary bracelets.

Saintly Heart: Proving that spiritual gifts for little ones can combine an element of play, Saintly Heart offers a collection of Catholic toys for little ones, such as a new quiet Mass set or the Stations of the Cross playset.

TAN Books: This publisher offers classics to lives of the saints titles (for adults and children), as well as many prayer- and meditation-themed books.*

Telos Art & Design: This shop features unique Catholic jewelry and religious gifts inspired by truth, beauty and goodness, including the Sacred Heart necklace, St. Benedict crucifix, Lourdes earrings and the Holy Spirit necklace, which is a favorite for confirmation gifting.





*Denotes author’s publisher.

MOTHER ANGELICA’S LESSONS ON GENESIS

Mother Angelica unpacks biblical lessons and reveals the meaning of the Scriptures in ways you can understand and relate to in your life.

This book is drawn from Mother’s popular Biblical Spirituality television series, complete with personal accounts and down-to-earth reflections.

In her conversational way, she explores stories in Genesis and connects them to your story. Mother Angelica also shows how the Old Testament is fulfilled in the New Testament and the sacramental life of the Church.

Item: 81296, $18.95; order at EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316.

Also look for spring titles from EWTN Publishing such as: Standing Strong: Good Discipline Makes Great Teens; New Scientific Evidence for the Existence of God; The Journey Home’s “Best Guests”; and Spiritual Lightning.