The Rosary Miracle of the Philippines: Commemorating 38 Years

MANILA, Philippines — This October, in honor of the Month of the Holy Rosary, the Filipino people commemorate a powerful event from 38 years ago that changed the course of Philippine history: the People Power Revolution of 1986, often remembered as a “Rosary miracle.”

The People Power Revolution, also known as EDSA Revolution, took place from Feb. 22 to 25, 1986, along the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), a major highway encircling Manila. It was a historic nonviolent uprising that led to the end of Ferdinand Marcos’ 20-year authoritarian regime, restoring democracy in the Philippines.

However, what made this revolution truly extraordinary was not just the unity of millions of Filipinos calling for freedom, but the miraculous role the Rosary played in the peaceful triumph.

In a country on the brink of civil war, with tensions running high between military forces and millions of unarmed civilians, an iconic scene emerged: Nuns, priests and nearly 2 million ordinary citizens stood at the forefront of EDSA, praying the Rosary with conviction, as tanks advanced. Their only defense against heavily armed soldiers and tanks was their faith.

The revolution was sparked when prominent figures like Cardinal Jaime Sin , then the archbishop of Manila, called upon the Filipino people to gather peacefully at EDSA and stand for justice and freedom. Through his broadcasts on Radio Veritas, the Catholic radio station, Cardinal Sin urged people to bring their faith and their rosaries — not weapons — to protest against the oppressive regime.

“My dear people, I wish you to pray because it’s only through prayer that we may solve this problem,” Cardinal Sin said on Radio Veritas on Feb. 22, 1986, encouraging the faithful to “pray to our Blessed Lady to help us in order that we can solve this problem peacefully.”

His call resonated with millions.

Eyewitness accounts and historical records tell of how soldiers, ordered to disperse the crowds with violence, instead chose to defy their orders, lay down their arms and join the peaceful protesters, moved by the sight of the praying people holding rosaries. Even as fighter jets flew over the crowd, not a single person was harmed. In what could have been the most violent confrontation in Philippine history, the revolution instead became a remarkable victory of faith and nonviolent resistance. No shots were fired, and no lives were lost.

The peaceful outcome is considered by many as a miracle, attributed to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary through the Rosary.

Cardinal Sin’s leadership and the deep faith of the Filipino people played a critical role in the success of the movement. The People Power Revolution not only led to the exile of former dictator Marcos and a turning point in the course of Philippine history, but it also became a global symbol of nonviolent resistance and the power of faith.

The Rosary became a symbol of hope and unity during the revolution, echoing Pope John Paul II’s belief in the power of Marian intercession and the Blessed Mother’s protective mantle over the Filipino people.

Today, a large statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary stands tall atop EDSA, near the site of the revolution, as a lasting reminder of this miraculous event. The statue, known as “Our Lady of EDSA,” continues to serve as a symbol of the Filipino people’s deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and the power of prayer.

The “Rosary Miracle” of the Philippines is a testament to the strength of faith and the Filipino people’s deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, who is honored as the Queen and Mother of the Philippines. The events of 1986 remind us that, even in the face of overwhelming odds, when we turn to God through the power of the Most Holy Rosary, miracles can indeed happen.





Valerie Joy Escalona writes from the Philippines.