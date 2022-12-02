Support the register

Register Reader Speaks Out on Attempts to Usurp God’s Plan for Marriage

Letters to the editor offer a variety of opinions.
Usurping Marriage

Regarding “Belgian Theologians Warn Against Same-Sex Blessings,” (page one, Oct. 9-22 issue): The Catholic Church’s consistent teaching is that being homosexual is not to be judged or condemned, but rather that practicing homosexuality is morally disordered and a grave sin. It is time to clearly state that practicing homosexuality in our times extends beyond sexual expression. 

It includes the ideological acting out of this condition, such as by many Belgian theologians and German bishops in their Synodal Way, as they attempt to usurp the sacred blessing of marital union to defend and legitimize the active homosexual lifestyle. Acting out homosexuality propagates this “intrinsic disorder” and is harmful to the human soul, the human identity and the human being. This is not to belittle or in any way exclude mercy and acceptance of human beings who are homosexual. 

As our separated Protestant brethren say, “Love the sinner; hate the sin.” And that love must always include genuine respect for each individual person and acceptance of that person as a human being created by God.

Douglas W. Price

Albuquerque, New Mexico

