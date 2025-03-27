Of Life Issues and Present Politics

IVF Not Demeaning

Regarding “IVF Demeans the Lives It Creates” (In Depth, Oct. 20 edition):

Has the author of this piece met any of the children whose lives she claims to have been demeaned?

Or the parents whose love has deepened because of the miracle of birth made possible by IVF?

The author stands behind a rigid belief “that IVF involves the killing of many humans for the sake of those who are brought to birth.” She is wrong.

The simple union of an egg and a sperm creates a zygote, not a human person. It is true that egg-sperm zygotes are human, because their source is two humans. However, only a small fraction of zygotes ever attach so that development can occur. Most are sloughed through normal bodily reactions.

There is no clear moment when a zygote becomes a person, because “person” is a philosophical concept. A zygote is a single cell formed after fertilization of an egg cell by sperm.

A zygote contains the entire DNA of the baby — this is human, no question. An embryo develops from the zygote and undergoes meiosis and mitosis.

Becoming an embryo and attaching and forming a fetus is evidence that there is a new individual that is “on the path.”

This continuum of life may last 15, 50, 85, 95 years or more, often extended by medical intervention.

Writing that IVF clinics “hook their clients with the promise of children,” or that IVF “involves the killing of many humans for the sake of those who are brought to birth” is cruel and unfair to the child and to many childless couples who rightly seek the joy of parenthood and full realization of the goods of marriage.

Consider the situation where a wife suffers from endometriosis.

Throughout their efforts to conceive, zygotes were formed but never attached. The couple moves to the next cycle and with medical assistance and technology, the couple conceives.

Has this couple been “duped by the fertility industry (as the author calls it)?”

The answer is self-evident. Abuses within the “fertility industry” need to be identified and stopped. However, the ethical practice of IVF is not demeaning, it is life-giving.

Raymond Weaver of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and David Weaver of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, would concur.

Walter Weaver

Washington, Pennsylvania

The editor responds: There’s no doubt about it: Infertility is a deeply heart-wrenching challenge. However, it is incorrect to say that a zygote is not a unique human being.

The Catholic Church teaches that life begins at the moment of conception, whether through the physical union of a man and a woman or in a clinic.

Each life, from its earliest stage, is unconditionally loved by God.

The Church also teaches that in vitro fertilization separates the marital act from procreation, which is why it cannot condone IVF.

As the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) highlights in its document on IVF, there is a sobering human cost often overlooked or rationalized away.

The Church encourages alternatives such as NaProTechnology or adoption, which align with its teachings on human dignity and the sanctity of life.

These methods affirm the intrinsic value of every human person and safeguard the sacred connection between marriage and procreation.

Heavenly Intervention?

Tyler Arnold’s “Catholic Voters Favored Trump Over Harris” (NCRegister.com) indicated that Trump received a huge boost from Catholics on issues regarding abortion, immigration and the economy.

Perhaps overlooked was the help from above the former president was blessed to receive during two assassination attempts.

It is extremely ironic that on July 13, 1917, the Virgin Mary promised to the three children at Fatima that she would perform a miracle on Oct. 13, 1917, for all to see and believe, referring to the “Miracle of the Sun.”

On July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, it may have been Mary who interceded in human history to spare Trump’s life, again for all to see and believe.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Trump was again spared on his golf course on one of Mary’s feast days, Our Lady of Seven Sorrows.

The Blessed Mother is the Patroness of the United States, and her church is the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

It may not be that much of a stretch to believe in heavenly intervention, for it has been seen in the past.

President Trump may also feel the presence of Mary in his life because on his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for another political rally, at exactly 6:11 p.m., when the assassin’s bullet grazed his right ear, he asked the supporters for a moment of silence and, as had never been seen before at one of his rallies, the Ave Maria was sung!

Bill Domenico

Hammonton, New Jersey

Maintaining Our Flavor

In the beauty of the holiday season, and the celebration of the birth of the Christ Child, Savior of humankind, Jesus reminds us that we are the salt of the earth; if we lose our flavoring, then we are in jeopardy of losing our connection with him, Our Lord and Savior.

We must remain salted with charity, love, forgiveness, honesty, justice and purity.

There is so much beauty in the world, people, food and wine and cultural experience.

However, there is also much darkness: war, famine, natural disasters.

As we continue to hope for world peace and stability of humankind, from acts of hatred, such as domestic violence, human trafficking, and massacres, we are reminded of Christ’s words. We are the salt of the world — it is our vocation to help make the world a better place and to take care of its land, people and resources.

In conclusion, let us continue to salt the earth with goodwill, especially for countries in desperate need of God’s mercy and kindness.

Terry McDonald

Springfield, Massachusetts

Synodal Consequences

Pertinent to your coverage on the Synod on Synodality at the Vatican:

It seems to me that one overlooked consequence of the recent synod is that it will likely substantially increase the power of the papacy.

I see three factors involved that will contribute to increased power of the papal office from this approach to decision-making:

1) The ability to select and delegate voting status to nonclerical members of the gathering will allow the pope to create a block of voters that will be sympathetic towards his outlook, whatever that may be.

2) A decreased emphasis on Scripture and apostolic tradition (as noted in “Setting a Synodal Course,” page one, Oct. 20 edition) will allow the pope more discretionary power in interpreting the deliberations of the gathering.

Historically, the Church has been all about upholding apostolic Tradition, and this acts as a firm boundary or a “hard stop” on where a pope can and can’t go.

Willingness to go outside of Tradition gives more discretionary authority and power to the person holding the papal office.

3) A lack of transparency in deliberations (everything kept confidential) and lack of clarity in conclusions will allow for a broad range of choices in how the synodal proceedings should be interpreted once the gathering has ended — again more discretionary power for the papal office.

What might St. Vincent of Lérins say about discerning all this?

Peter Sexton

Beresford, South Dakota

Join Rosary Confraternity

The June 16-29 article “Meet the Dominicans’ ‘Promoter of the Rosary’” (Culture of Life) speaks several times of the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary, but does not tell how to join it or what is required or the benefits.

It involves saying 15 decades of the Rosary every week — Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious — while meditating on these mysteries, for the intentions of the members.

Check out the Our Lady of Champion confraternity online, for enrollment and a certificate, at ChampionShrine.org/confraternity/.

Anne Marie Slattery Charlevoix, Michigan





A Real Eye-Opener

“Pro-Life Women Comprise the Real Women’s Movement” (In Depth, Jan. 29 issue) is a real eye-opener!

The content is thought-provoking, a very real and down-to-earth summary of what has been happening in this country. This article needs to be on the front page of every newspaper in this country. I’m sharing it with as many people as I can. I’m sending it to my congressmen as well, both state and federal.

I would urge all pro-life folks to emphatically support their local pregnancy-care centers!

I’m embarrassed to say I’m from Kansas. This state is an abortion destination.

JoAnn Clouse

Lawrence, Kansas

Morally Accurate

Relative to “IVF Not Demeaning” (Letters to the Editor, Jan. 12 edition):

I assume you received numerous responses to the IVF letter from Mr. Weaver found in the Jan. 12 edition. First, I applaud the editorial staff for the calm and respectful response to the letter.

My main point in writing, however, is to highlight the tendency for evil to occur when people are redefined as not people.

In the case of the unborn, artificial conditions for personhood abound. It could be: “It’s just a mass of cells” or “It’s not nascent or viable” or “It has no heartbeat” or, in this case, “It’s not implanted.”

I’m grateful that your editors reminded Register readers of the very, very simple, scientifically and morally accurate teaching of the Church. In brief: If any being is alive and has human DNA, then he or she is human and has every right to respectful treatment and, if in the U.S.A., equal protection under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Mike Kerner

Lisle, Illinois

Inability to Admit a Mistake

Relative to “Hallow CEO Calls Liam Neeson Partnership a ‘Mistake’” (front page, Dec. 29 issue):

Nowhere in the reporting does Alex Jones describe his decision to hire Liam Neeson as a mistake. Likewise, his comments do not “signify a reversal.”

Rather, his comments reveal an inability to admit that he did make a mistake, that it was wrong to hire a staunch pro-abortion advocate to read passages penned by C.S. Lewis.

Instead, he uses the modern slippery language of corporate leaders and politicians to leave his audience with the false impression that he has realized his error and will grow from it — with such phrasing as “I certainly would discern things differently now,” and “We are working always to get better and learn.”

Jones reveals his mastery of public relations and marketing euphemisms, but not the ability to recognize and admit errors. No one can learn from a mistake without admitting that it was such, which he still has not done.

Jones’ use of the term “content partners” and “spiritual leaders” likewise shows a slipperiness with language — the partners are paid performers, ones hired as much for their celebrity as for their competencies.

Edward G. Stafford

Brigantine, New Jersey

The editor responds: The page-one story you cite clearly quotes Jones saying, “‘About last Advent, we certainly made some mistakes,’ said Jones, who later clarified that the decision to feature Neeson was one of those errors. ‘In retrospect, we would have thought through decisions differently. We are working always to get better and learn.’ He later added, ‘I certainly would discern things differently now.’”

Lionhearted Support

Regarding “Nancy Pelosi Is Half Right ...” (Editorial, Dec. 29 issue):

The Register’s defense of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s valiant action to stop scandal (and to help save Nancy Pelosi’s soul) is a rare but much-needed reaction in today’s Catholic Church. Families need to hear such lionhearted support regularly.

Catholics such as our conventional and large family are many times on our own when explaining current hierarchical double-talk and pastoral dodging on doctrine to our inquisitive young adults.

Our family’s 20 grandkids (and 10 “Greats”) learn early and well that abortion is murder; that participation in abortion is a mortal sin; that mortal sin can cause a soul to go to hell. Silence does kill.

Knowledgeable Catholics do remember that Pelosi’s “state vs. church” false dichotomy had been settled years ago. In 2010, Archbishop Charles Chaput corrected President John Kennedy’s popular but wrong statement that “the separation of church and state is absolute” and guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Archbishop Chaput noted, “The trouble is the Constitution didn’t say that. The founders and framers didn’t believe that. ... The American founders looked quite favorably on religion ...”

Thanks, Archbishop Cordileone. Thanks, National Catholic Register.

Jim O’Boyle

Windsor, Connecticut

Viewer Advisory

I enjoy reading the articles in the Register. I think they are well-written, accurate and inspiring. Thank you.

My husband and I wanted to bring something to your attention that we think needs to be addressed if a similar situation comes up again in the future in your newspaper.

The commentary by Father Joseph Thomas, “Quiz Show, 30 Years Later: Seeking the Truth in a Culture of Deception” (Arts & Entertainment, Jan. 3, NCRegister.com), intrigued me, and my husband and I decided to rent the movie based on Father Thomas’ piece, as we enjoy a good movie from time to time.

While the movie was definitely holding our interest, we stopped watching it about two-thirds into it due to the increased use of the Lord’s name being taken in vain. Use of the “F” word is always problematic for us, as well.

I reread the article to see if I missed a warning regarding the language by Father Thomas and/or the Register, but I did not see anything.

And, yes, there were some very good lessons on power, greed, following one’s conscience, truth, etc., but we think it would have been good for Father Thomas and/or the Register to have stated something in the commentary about the nature of the profanity in the movie to caution readers.

It’s too bad movie writers feel the need to include these “spoilers” in films that have otherwise good and powerful countercultural messaging.

Martha and James Beasley

Las Cruces, New Mexico

The editor responds: Not including the film’s rating and the caveats to the viewer were an editorial oversight. We regret the omission.

Thanks for Job Well Done

I just received my copy of the Dec. 29 issue and read the editorial on the peacemaking intents and talents of President Trump (“‘Peace on Earth’ Needs a Push From Donald Trump,” Opinion).

Thank you for doing such a nice job with that. I know I don’t have to recite all the reasons for which it was very good that you did that, and to see it posted prominently; I see that you get it.

Paul Kowacki

(longtime reader/subscriber)

Walpole, Maine

A Long-Awaited Era

Related to “Trump 2.0” coverage: All presidential inaugurations are historical, but this one just witnessed is nothing short of exceptional. For the past four years, this nation has had to endure the slings and arrows of outrageous changes to our American way of life. Our society knows them well. They have been shoved in our faces daily through the social and liberal media. The unconscionable ideologies, which include “wokeism” and gender identification, among others, have done nothing to improve our American spirit of faith, family and tradition.

The late Bishop Fulton Sheen once stated that “a nation gets the kind of politicians it deserves. When our moral standards are different, our legislature will be different.” He goes on to emphasize that morality must be present in every sphere of human activity. God has blessed America for a reason. We have always stood as a beacon of hope and liberty to the world. The last four years have seen our light dimmed.

There is strength in unity, so it would behoove every American to put aside differences and unite and support this new administration and welcome this golden era of common sense.

Viola Moreno

San Antonio, Texas





Inspirational Homilies

Regarding “Keeping It Short and Sweet: US Priests React to Pope’s Call for 10-Minute Homilies” (page one, Dec. 29 edition): I respectfully disagree with the viewpoint of the Holy Father.

I have heard 30-minute homilies that deeply inspired me and two-minute homilies that were vacuous and seemed to have been drafted on the head of a pin or the back of a matchbook.

There is some truth to the Pope’s claim that after a certain amount of time, the preacher loses certain listeners, but there are other factors, as well. There are Catholics in the pews because they love their faith and there are other Catholics in the pews because they are merely fulfilling a Sabbath obligation.

The first group are there devoted to God and seeking to be fed by the Holy Spirit. The other group doesn’t want to be in church any longer than an hour, and preferably, less. The members of this group are not hard to spot. Some are reading the bulletin, some conspicuously are not paying attention, and I know of another one who uses that time to balance her checkbook. Little can be done about these folks, but that does not mean the rest should be punished.

I weigh good homilies over close geography in deciding on a parish. I recall my first time in a particular church: The priest, about to give his homily, advised the congregation that homilies should ideally be about 10 minutes or less, but then warned that this one will be slightly longer, adding, “And that’s too bad. You people need to hear this message.”

I instantly knew I was in the right place!

Some priests can deliver an inspiring homily in five minutes. Some may need 10 or more minutes. Some may lack that ability, despite the length of the homily. But every priest has strengths and weaknesses.

A homily in Mass is like a meal in a restaurant. If it’s good, people will be excited and want more. If it’s bad, they will leave hungry, empty and dissatisfied.

Douglas Wrenn

Vero Beach, Florida

Homilies Need Depth

I read the article “Keeping It Short and Sweet: US Priests React to Pope’s Call for 10-Minute Homilies” (front page, Dec. 29 issue) and could not believe that Pope Francis wants priests to shorten their homilies to 10 minutes.

I go to church in the hopes of hearing some wonderful, inspirational words. The Pope wants us to go in, have the Eucharist, give our money, listen for 10 minutes, and leave. Archbishop Fulton Sheen said, “A long series of zeros are worth nothing. But put the No. 1 in front of them and the zeros explode into something of positive value.” In my view, Archbishop Sheen was the finest speaker in the Church. I don’t know how long his sermons and talks were, but I listen to them almost daily. They must run for at least half an hour. I think he might have timed most of them. But he was uplifting and his sermons had depth and Catholic teachings of great importance. We don’t have anyone like that anymore. Mother Angelica was similar to Archbishop Sheen in her way of relating to an audience, which made her charismatic. Her messages spoke to people’s hearts, and they were no 10-minute affairs.

I know people today have the attention span of a gnat. But if a preacher knows how to give a powerful sermon that speaks right to the heart of his audience, they will sit there as long as he talks and want more when he’s finished.

Susanna K. Hutcheson

Wichita, Kansas

A Jubilee Poem

Relevant to your coverage of Jubilee 2025, a poem: “Pilgrims of Hope”

As Pilgrims of Hope, we venture.

Let’s transform ourselves with hearts faithful and pure,

To reach out to people who are needy and poor and help those when they come knocking at our door.

To ourselves we need to be true and sincere

to reach people who hopelessly shed a tear.

To build a world where every human person will cope

To be true Pilgrims of Hope.

Cajetan Peter D’Souza

Maharashtra, India

Editorial Request

Pope Francis advised American Catholics to defer to their individual consciences when deciding their presidential vote in the November election.

Of course, you could not endorse Joe Biden. However, it is apparent, from your extravagant (then and continuing) endorsement/approval of Donald Trump, character was not an important issue for your editorial board. I respectfully request that you address that in a forthcoming editorial.

Constance Ostrander

Yakima, Washington

The editor responds: Favoritism is in the eye of the beholder. In the run-up to the presidential election up to now, the Register has criticized Donald Trump often. And we receive criticism for not being pro-Trump enough. As you said, we could not endorse Joe Biden. Because of our nonprofit status, we can’t endorse Trump or Kamala Harris or Peter Sonski of the American Solidarity Party. And because we are Catholic we report the news of the world through the lens of the Church. That does not sit well with some readers who contend that renders implicit support for this or that politician. It does not.

National Examen

Reflecting on “What Judges Can We Expect From President Trump This Time Around?” (In Depth, Jan. 26 issue): The column states, “We are at an inflection point, a crossroad in constitutional law.” One of the four fundamental questions before Supreme Court judges is to “affirm the right to life of the unborn.”

Although the Supreme Court’s historic Dobbs decision was a major legal victory for the cause for life, it could have gone even further. By this I mean the Court should have decided the human personhood of whom a woman carries in her womb and whether that person has constitutional rights. When people “begin” is a value judgment that essentially determines everyone’s constitutional right to life and equal protection under the law. A legal analysis of science and reason will confirm once and for all that life begins at the moment of conception.

It is a fact that the demise of Roe was a turning point in America’s battle for the lives of every human being. With the trend some states are taking in making abortion a constitutional right, we know we are fighting an ongoing spiritual battle with a culture of death, called by Pope Francis “a throwaway culture.”

As the article states, America has come to a moral “crossroads.” To preserve our great nation, every American needs to seriously examine their conscience. God has graciously given us many chances to repent and cherish life. His mercy is endless! He will bless our nation’s future if we change the course we are on and respect every life, from the unborn to the elderly.

Ken Sims

Moorhead, Minnesota

Excellent Article

I want to thank you for the excellent article about RFK Jr. by Peter Laffin (“Can RFK Jr. Make America Healthy Again?” front page, Jan. 26 issue). Robert Kennedy is at last bringing to the public an awareness of medically induced (latrogenic) illnesses that a significant percentage of us suffer from. My 12-year-old grandson is a blatant example: He was a perfectly normal, healthy, cheerful and intelligent infant — until he had his baby shots. He then became severely autistic and violent.

Another example: When my doctor ordered an MRI, the gadolinium injection (for contrast) caused me to go bonkers, and I’ve suffered bad side effects ever since. Further, two people in my small town were sent to the emergency room with anaphylactic shock after the gado injection. It took four hours just to get their vital signs back up.

Sylvia Rummel

Fulton, Missouri





No Love, No Mission

History shows us that demagogues on self-appointed “missions’ from God are delusional at best and diabolical at worst. Missions from God do not include retribution, retaliation or repression.

Missions from God do not include demonization, discrimination or deportation. Missions from God do not include violence, vitriol or vanity. Jesus Christ mandates that all missions from God begin with love: loving God and loving our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 22:35-40).

And who are our neighbors? Jesus clearly reminds us that our neighbors are anyone we encounter, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, creed, economic status, gender, identity or immigration status (Luke 10:29-37). Bottom line: no love, no mission.

Deacon Keith G. Kondrich

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Essential Task

Regarding “5 Habits to Kick in 2025 — and What to Do Instead” (“Culture of Life” section, Jan. 26 issue), I have a suggestion: Make sure to complete your prayers before all other nonessential tasks. You will be surprised how well your other jobs will get done when you put God first.

John Naughton

Silver Spring, Maryland

Follow the Vatican’s Lead

Relative to “Trump’s Bid to End Birthright Citizenship Faces Moral, Legal Challenges” (front page, Jan. 12 issue): As the article points out, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and many other interested parties agree that it is highly unlikely that a statute to eliminate birthright citizenship will survive a legal challenge since it is guaranteed in the 14th Amendment of our Constitution.

Instead, a constitutional amendment is required. However, President Trump is correct when he stated that it is “ridiculous.” A pregnant woman illegally enters the U.S. and gives birth to her child who is automatically a citizen. Now what?

I propose the following. Pursuant to U.S. immigration law, the entire family, including the child, is deported to the parents’ country of citizenship. The minor child retains U.S. citizenship and now has dual citizenship with the parents’ country (quite common). The child can legally return to the U.S. as an adult or under the supervision of a guardian who is a U.S. citizen. The parents are then subject to the same U.S. laws governing all illegal immigrants previously deported. It is a grave injustice to make special provisions for the parents who violated U.S. laws. Perhaps the bishops should consider the Vatican’s treatment of immigration, including the punitive measures taken against illegal aliens as a model for reform.

The current immigration crisis is a cynical attempt to further one party’s quest for political power at the expense of our economy and culture. And no one seems to be considering the destabilizing and destructive effects of emigration on the families and culture of the host countries.

Doug (last name withheld)

Blairstown, New Jersey





Correction

CNA reporter Madalaine Elhabbal’s name was inadvertently not included in the byline of the article “Catholics Celebrate Trump Overhauls” on Page 1 of the Feb. 9 issue.