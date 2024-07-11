‘Biking for Babies’ Pedals for a Purpose: Renewing the Culture of Life

BELMONT, N.C. — A team of enthusiastic Biking for Babies National Ride missionaries toured MiraVia’s college residence July 7, the evening before they hit the road for the annual six-day fundraising ride, where they hope to renew the culture of life, one pedal stroke at a time.

Biking for Babies is raising funds, with the July 8-13 ride to benefit pregnancy-care centers and pro-life organizations such as MiraVia.

This year, the Biking for Babies National Ride consists of 76 young-adult missionaries from around the U.S. Cyclists train in the spring for the pro-life ride, which helps them prepare for the unpredictable summer-weather conditions they will face as they cycle hundreds of miles a day to raise awareness and funds for pro-life organizations and pregnancy-resource centers.

A Shared Mission

In addition to the tour, the nine Biking for Babies missionaries on the North Carolina to Virginia route enjoyed dinner at MiraVia on the campus of Belmont Abbey College. They were happy to learn about MiraVia’s mission and the college residence that is a safe haven and source of hope for pregnant college students and a loving environment for their babies after they are born.

Hannah Ebright, 26, a former Biking for Babies missionary, came to MiraVia to encourage the team. She served on a support crew in 2022 and as a cyclist last year, biking 600 miles from Mississippi to Missouri. She lives in Charlotte, and she and her husband are expecting their first child in October.

“The Holy Spirit really touched my heart and gave me a fire for the organization, so I was excited to sign up the last two years,” Ebright said. “I came tonight to cheer them on and touch base with them before they go. I love this organization and have made so many lifelong friendships from it. So I wanted to be here to support them.”

Franciscan University of Steubenville student Jonathan Eger, 20, from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is a cyclist and outdoor enthusiast who is participating in the ride for the second year in a row. “I love the push to get in shape for the ride,” he said.

Eger and his team members admit that there can be a lot to offer up on the ride, as fatigue and injury, especially in the extreme heat, can be a factor. Despite all of this, Eger says, “I really love the physicality of the ride. I also enjoy getting to know more about the different pregnancy-resource centers we are supporting.”

Maddie Ferraro, 26, from Baltimore, is serving for a third consecutive year as a missionary on the Biking for Babies support crew. “I got involved because my grandfather loves biking. He was at a pro-life dinner a few years ago and had a conversation with Chris Massaro, the Biking for Babies director for advancement. My grandfather told me about the organization, and I knew I wanted to get involved.”

Ferraro says the toughest thing about supporting cyclists is that “so many things are out of our control. We really rely on the generosity of strangers: for meals, for a place to stay. You have to let go of all your expectations for the week and have trust.”

“I say that’s the biggest challenge, but it’s also a great grace to give all your worries up because nothing is in our control in the end,” she added.

Ferraro believes that the Biking for Babies crew plays a Marian-like role on the challenging ride. “You are like Mary accompanying Jesus to Calvary. We accompany the cyclists during their physical suffering while they are on the bikes,” she said. The crew is responsible for making sure the cyclists have water, take needed breaks, and have their physical and equipment needs met, in addition to driving the vans along the 600-mile route.

As a speech therapist who works with children with special needs such as Down syndrome, Ferraro understands the importance of supporting others, as well as how some of God’s precious children can be marginalized in society.

“They bring so much joy to the lives of others,” Ferraro said. “They teach us so much about how to love and live joyfully. I want to be an advocate for them and show mothers if your child has special needs they are valued.”

She has a real passion for the pro-life movement and wants to learn more so she can encourage other young adults.

“We see a lot of times that it is the older generation that is praying out in front of the abortion clinics. I want to make sure that young people get involved in the pro-life movement because we need that young energy to keep it going. Because if we don’t keep it going, who will?” she said.





Gaining Mileage

The Biking for Babies National Ride is now in its 15th year, with 76 missionaries split into nine teams heading to either St. Louis or Arlington, Virginia. Along the routes, there are a total of 30 stops where missionaries spend time with members of local communities, churches and supporters’ homes.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a Catholic church in both St. Louis and Arlington on July 13 at the National Ride’s completion.

Since its inception in 2009, more than 292 missionaries have completed the formation training and the National Ride. More than 125 pregnancy-resource centers have been supported, and to date, a total of $1.861 million has been raised to support life-affirming work.

With the completion of this year’s ride, more than 36,400 miles will have been pedaled across the nation over the past 15 years.

It is inspiring to see the sacrifice and determination of the Biking for Babies missionaries as they provide a public witness to the dignity of all human life. May this wonderful initiative by our young adults be well received by all whom they encounter along the way.

SueAnn Howell serves as the communications director for MiraVia in Charlotte, North Carolina.

