A Heartfelt Plea to a ‘Pregnant Man’

COMMENTARY: Let your baby transform you like it has so many other mothers.

Each year for Pride Month, the sexual revolutionaries see how low they can go. For 2023, the prize goes to the UK edition of Glamour magazine, which presented on its June cover a photo of what it claimed was a pregnant man. I was all set to write an article stating that this article is pure propaganda, and everyone should disregard it. Then, I read the interview with Logan Brown, the allegedly pregnant man, as well as the letter she wrote to her newborn daughter. It broke my heart.

I discovered that she and her partner, Bailey Mills are not only both “non-binary.” They also have ADHD and are on the autism spectrum. Logan and Bailey are in their 20s, 40 years younger than my husband and me. I couldn’t help but look back over all the destruction the gender ideology has wreaked in our lives.

The gender ideology is the idea that the sex of the body is insubstantial and can be overwritten with enough medical, technological and social engineering. For me and my husband, the gender ideology meant that we were supposed to be “equal” in all things. In practice, this meant we had separate bank accounts. He was supposed to do half of all the household chores I considered important. We were each surprised every time one of us wanted something deeply different than the other.

I can honestly say, the first time it became real that men and women are different was when we experienced infertility. Being unable to conceive meant something very different to me as a woman, than it meant to him as a man.

When the children finally did arrive, one by birth, one by adoption, the differences between my husband and me became even more obvious. I had prided myself on being a “tough cookie” in the classroom. My graduate students called me the “dragon lady.” That part of my personality completely disintegrated when the babies came. I wanted our children to be comfortable. My husband wanted them to behave.

Our son, who had been badly neglected, needed us to be united. His needs became more important than my abstract commitment to “equality.” I finally changed my name to my husband’s.

Logan and Bailey have embraced an even more toxic version of the gender ideology. By now, we’re all supposed to be convinced that we not only can overwrite the sex of the body. A good and decent society should overwrite the sex of the body, if it interferes with other more important values, such as equality or personal autonomy. My husband and I tried to ignore the impact of our gendered bodies, in the name of “equality.” These young people are attempting it in the name of personal autonomy.

Logan Brown stated in her interview, “what makes me feel empowered as a trans man is that whoever I say I am, is exactly who I am. No one can ever take that away from me.” She, and others like her, believe they can solve their problems by radically transforming their bodies. Logan had a double mastectomy because, “I wasn’t happy with my chest.” Now, she will never have the joy of nursing her baby. She can’t even attempt it. She has no idea what she has missed.

Glamour magazine introduces the interview with Logan Brown with this:

“GLAMOUR's Pride issue celebrates the allyship that exists between women (cisgender or not) and transgender people through our shared experiences — in particular pregnancy, healthcare and childbirth — something that is not often talked about with regard to the transgender community.”

Let’s be clear: Logan Brown is a woman who had a double mastectomy and was receiving hormone treatments. She temporarily discontinued the testosterone due to unspecified “health problems.” She is in an intimate relationship with a man who is a drag performer on TikTok. She got pregnant. She gave birth to a little girl.

Now, Logan is a mother. Bailey is a father. Babies have a way of bringing us out of our self-centeredness. And make no mistake: A distorted self-centeredness is at the heart of the transgender experience. Logan stated after she discovered she was pregnant:

“It was like my whole world just stopped. That everything, all my manlihood (sic) that I’ve worked hard for, for so long, just completely felt like it was erased.”

Describing her experience in the hospital:

“I feel like everyone’s looking at me. I’ve been misgendered by staff and no one’s actually turned around to me and said, “Are you OK?” No one’s asked what it feels like to be a trans pregnant man.”

She doesn’t realize why the nurses didn’t ask: It is more about the baby than it is about you. As mothers, we learn to get over the idea that everything should be about me all the time.

Motherhood can wean us from our abstract ideological commitments as well as from our self-centeredness. The babies make us aware that the sex of our bodies is not just something substantial, but beautiful. Our female bodies are nothing to be ashamed of, but something to revel in. Our babies need their mommies in a different way than they need their daddies. They really don’t care about our ideological fantasies.

No matter what impact motherhood has on Logan and fatherhood has on Bailey, I feel confident in making this prediction. Unless absolutely everything goes 100% according to the Gender-Ideological plan, Glamour won’t be there for them. If the parenting experience causes them to rethink their commitments, Glamour won’t report on it. If the baby has medical problems from pre-natal exposure to cross-sex hormones, you won’t hear about it from Glamour.

Unless of course, the ideologues figure out a way to blame the problems on “transphobia.”

For my part, I just hope these young people allow their baby to change them. If they do, well, they may just find that they can have all sorts of “allyship” even with people outside the “transgender community.” Logan and Bailey can “come out” of the world they’ve created for themselves in which they are whoever they say they are.

I will leave the final word to Logan from her letter to her daughter:

“I feel like I’ve only just got out of a dream that I’ve been in the past few days. … I just look at her and think, ‘Wow, you are really precious.’”

Indeed.