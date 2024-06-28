Not Going to Indy? 5 Ways to Participate Remotely in the National Eucharistic Congress

COMMENTARY: By looking for ways in which we can manifest our faith and devotion in the Lord’s True Presence in the Eucharist, we can spiritually unite ourselves with the congress.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims will converge on Indianapolis for the 10th National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21. Regrettably, millions more will not be able to participate in person.

In addition to the TV and livestream possibility via EWTN and digitally participating in the congress, there is also a deeper invitation given to us on how we can participate in this monumental national event of our faith.

The National Eucharistic Congress is being convened in order to rally the cause and stir the flame of Eucharistic faith and devotion. As believers, we can actively participate in the National Eucharistic Congress by looking at ways in which we can join in the mission and purpose of the congress.

We can be spiritual participants in the congress by sharing in the intention of the congress. By looking for ways in which we can manifest our faith and devotion in the Lord’s True Presence in the Eucharist, we can spiritually unite ourselves and our parishes with the congress and serve as witnesses and ambassadors of the congress to those around us.

Among many possibilities, here are four suggestions. These ideas can be done every day or every week of our lives. They are not limited to any five-day period. However, by committing ourselves to them for the five days of the National Eucharistic Congress, we can allow ourselves to observe our own “Eucharistic Congress of the heart,” as well as spiritually partake in the national event in Indiana.

1. Go to Mass each day.

From the rich spiritual treasury of the Church, we can grow in our Eucharistic faith and devotion by going to Mass every day (or as often as possible). There is nothing higher or more beneficial in the order of grace than an active participation in the Mass and a worthy reception of Holy Communion.

For the duration of July 17-21, we can ask our pastor if the Mass intentions could mention the National Eucharistic Congress. If that’s not possible, then we can add a personal prayer for the congress in our post-Communion thanksgiving.

If Mass is not possible because of work or other duties, then we can pray the Act of Spiritual Communion and/or other Eucharistic prayers that remind us of the Lord’s presence and that serve to draw us closer to him.

2. Spend time in Eucharistic adoration.

Along with the Mass, we can spend some time in adoration. Adoration can bear great spiritual fruit, especially when the Blessed Sacrament is solemnly exposed in a monstrance.

But even if Solemn Exposition is not possible, then prayer in the presence of the Eucharistic Lord in the tabernacle is still a very noble, praiseworthy and grace-filled experience. Perhaps we can request our parishes have extra adoration time or a special Holy Hour during the National Eucharistic Congress. If something is just not possible in our parishes, then we can commit ourselves to some adoration time during those days, praying for a deeper love and devotion for the Lord’s Eucharistic Presence.

3. Read Eucharistic passages from Scripture.

In addition to Mass and adoration, we can read the Eucharistic passages of the Bible, especially the famous Bread of Life Discourse (John 6:22-71) in which the Lord Jesus gives us his clearest teachings on the Eucharist, as well as the Wedding Feast at Cana.

4. Pray the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary.

We can also pray the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, focusing especially on the mystery of Our Lord’s Institution of the Eucharist.

5. Perform a work of mercy in Jesus’ name.

Accompanying the Mass, adoration, the Bible and the Rosary, we can look for a particular work of mercy to do in the Lord’s name. The Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us:

“The Eucharist commits us to the poor. To recognize in truth the Body and Blood of Christ given up for us, we recognize Christ in the poorest, his brethren” (1397).

Perhaps we can organize some outreach in our parishes. Maybe that service could follow some time in adoration. If that’s not possible, then we can serve those in need around us and unite our service to Our Lord.

These are some of the many options that can help us to unite ourselves to the pilgrims in person at the National Eucharistic Congress, as well as the pilgrims making the Eucharistic journey in spirit.