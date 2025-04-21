World Leaders Mourn Pope Francis, Praise His Legacy

Politicians and world leaders react to the news of the pontiff's passing.

World leaders from around the globe released statements of mourning and remembrance on Monday in response to the death of Pope Francis, who passed away Monday morning at age 88.

Ukrainian president grieves Pope Francis, source of ‘spiritual support’

“Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’ passing,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Monday morning.

“[Francis] knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity,” Zelenksyy reflected. “He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!”

President of Ireland: ‘There was a warmth to Pope Francis’

Irish President Michael Higgins on Monday said he “join[ed] with all those across the world, from their different stations in life, who have expressed such profound sadness on learning of the death of Pope Francis."

Higgins, who had met with Francis on five occasions throughout his pontificate, praised the late pope for his “unique humility,” which he said “sought to show in the most striking and moving of ways the extraordinary importance of the spiritual as a powerful source of global ethics in the challenges of contemporary life.”

He further lauded Francis’ commitment to “the vital issues of our time,” including global hunger and poverty, the plight of migrants, and global peace.

“In paying tribute to Pope Francis’ legacy, may we all reflect on the ethical approach that is necessary to tackle the many vital issues, including the serious danger of what he termed ‘the globalization of indifference,’ to which he drew the attention of officeholders and their publics,” the Irish president said.

UK prime minister: Francis ‘a pope for the poor, the downtrodden, and the forgotten’

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Monday that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the pope’s death.

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church.

“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden, and the forgotten,” Starmer wrote. “He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost the faith-fueled hope of a better world.”

“That hope was the heart of his papacy,” he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: Pope’s dedication to peace ‘cannot be forgotten’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he was “deeply saddened with the passing of Pope Francis.” The leader said he extended his condolences to all believers “for this great loss.”

Deeply saddened with the passing of Pope Francis. His Holiness's outstanding leadership to have peaceful and just world cannot be forgotten.



I extend my condolences to all believers all over the world for this great loss.

“His Holiness’ outstanding leadership to have [a] peaceful and just world cannot be forgotten,” he stated.

Canadian prime minister recalls Pope’s teachings on economics and human values

“Through his teachings and actions, Pope Francis redefined the moral responsibilities of leadership in the 21st century,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote in a statement on Monday.

“His vision of fairness between the generations was rooted in concrete calls for action, policy, and personal responsibility.”

My statement on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis:

Carney reflected in particular on an address Pope Francis gave during a Vatican meeting in 2014 on the common good within the global market.

“Pope Francis issued a challenge that has guided me ever since,” Carney wrote: “He likened humanity to wine — rich, diverse, full of spirit — and the market to grappa — distilled, intense, and at times disconnected.”

“He called on us to ‘turn grappa back into wine,’ to reintegrate human values into our economic lives.”

António Guterres: Pope Francis ‘a messenger of hope, humility, and humanity’

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday wrote that he “joine[d] the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a messenger of hope, humility, and humanity.”

I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a messenger of hope, humility and humanity.



Pope Francis was a transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice.



My deepest condolences to Catholics and all those around the world inspired by…

“Pope Francis was a transcendent voice for peace, human dignity, and social justice,” he continued. “My deepest condolences to Catholics and all those around the world inspired by his extraordinary life and example.”

Jordanian royal family: ‘Humanity has lost an invaluable champion for peace and compassion today’

Jordanian King Abdullah bin Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah joined heads of state around the world in reacting to Pope Francis’ passing on Monday morning.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Al Hussein extended his “deepest condolences to our Christian brothers and sisters around the world.”

Deepest condolences to our Christian brothers and sisters around the world. Pope Francis was admired by all as the Pope of the People. He brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion. His legacy will live on in his good deeds and teachings

“Pope Francis was admired by all as the pope of the people. He brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion. His legacy will live on in his good deeds and teachings,” he added.

In a world that can often feel heartless, Pope Francis always had love to spare — for the less fortunate, refugee families, and children in war zones, in Gaza and around the world. Humanity has lost an invaluable champion for peace and compassion today. May he rest in peace.

“In a world that can often feel heartless,” Queen Rania wrote, “Pope Francis always had love to spare — for the less fortunate, refugee families, and children in war zones, in Gaza and around the world. Humanity has lost an invaluable champion for peace and compassion today. May he rest in peace.”

Former president of Iraq mourns pope’s passing, remembers historic visit

Iraqi-Kurdish politician Barham Salih, who served as president of Iraq from 2018 to 2022, mourned Pope Francis’ death in a post on social media Monday morning.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis — a beacon of compassion and moral courage,” he wrote in the post, which contained several pictures from the Holy Father’s unprecedented visit to Iraq in 2021.

بحزن عميق أنعى رحيل قداسة البابا فرنسيس، رمز الرحمة والشجاعة الأخلاقية. تشرفت بلقائه في مناسبات عدة، منها دعوته لزيارته التاريخية إلى العراق. إرثه في السعي للسلام والعدالة وخدمة إنسانيتنا المشتركة سيبقى حيًا وملهمًا

“I had the honor of meeting His Holiness on several occasions, including inviting him for the historic visit to Iraq. May his relentless pursuit of peace, justice, and our common humanity endure.”

Salih said Francis’ visit had “ignited Iraq’s soul.”