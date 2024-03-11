What to Expect at the 2024 Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis

Registration for the congress is now open, and the full schedule is available.

The 2024 National Eucharistic Congress, taking place July 17–21 in Indianapolis, is expected to draw tens of thousands of people for Masses, worship, talks, workshops, and more to celebrate Christ’s true presence in the Eucharist.

The congress, the first such event to be held in the U.S. in over 80 years, is the culmination of a multiyear “Eucharistic Revival” initiative of the U.S. Catholic bishops, which aims to inspire deeper belief in and devotion to the holy Eucharist, the body and blood of Jesus.

Registration for the congress is now open, and the full schedule is available. The congress will have five masters of ceremonies, including Montse Alvarado, president and chief operating officer of CNA and the Register's parent company, EWTN News, Inc.; Sister Miriam James Heidland, host of the Abiding Together podcast; Father Josh Johnson, host of the podcast Ask Father Josh and Dave and Lauren Moore, Catholic musicians from Texas.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect at the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Day 1: “From the Four Corners” (Wednesday)

The main event Wednesday is the opening procession and the large-scale “Revival Session,” taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium, the massive indoor arena of the Indianapolis Colts. The Revival Sessions, the capstone of each day of the congress, will feature dynamic speakers as well as praise and worship.

The opening procession will see the culmination of the four National Eucharistic Pilgrimages, which are set to kick off in May. Starting from four different spots — San Francisco, northern Minnesota, southern Texas, and Connecticut — pilgrims will process the Eucharist thousands of miles to Indianapolis, with Catholics invited to join in and walk small segments along the way.

The keynote speakers for the opening Revival Session are Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, who spearheaded the U.S. bishops’ initiative of Eucharistic Revival; Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Pope Francis’ apostolic nuncio to the United States; and Sister Bethany Madonna, who accompanies vulnerable pregnant women and ministers to young college students as a Sister of Life.

Day 2: “The Greatest Love Story” (Thursday)

On Thursday, a “Family Rosary Across America” will be prayed from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Opening liturgies — offered in various languages and various Catholic rites — begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by morning “Impact Sessions” from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The Impact Sessions will consist of talks and workshops “organized with various themes and intended audiences” that attendees can choose from. Organizers of the congress have explained that the event will offer special sessions geared toward different Catholics in attendance to best suit their needs. (The congress website includes detailed information about each session on its “Schedule” page.)

For example, “Cultivate” sessions are geared toward families; “Empower” sessions are for people working as missionaries; “Renewal” sessions are for ministry leaders; “Abide” sessions are specifically for priests; and the “Awaken” sessions are specifically for youth. There will also be “Encuentro” sessions for Spanish-speaking Catholics in attendance.

From noon to 6:30 p.m., attendees are encouraged to visit the congress’ expo hall, which will feature numerous Catholic apostolates, ministries, religious orders, and vendors.

The afternoons will include “Breakout Sessions” (also detailed on the “Schedule” page) and Event Experiences from 2 to 4 p.m. Following that, from 4 to 5:15 p.m., are the Afternoon Liturgies.

Thursday Breakout Session topics include a discussion on ensuring access to the Eucharist for people with disabilities; apologetic defenses of the Eucharist against fundamentalist arguments; a biblical walk through the Mass; and a talk titled “Sex, Gender, and a Sacramental Worldview.”

After a dinner break, the evening’s main event, the Revival Session, begins at 7 p.m. and will feature keynote talks and praise and worship, going into the 10 p.m. hour.

Thursday’s speakers include Father Mike Schmitz, host of the “Bible in a Year” and “Catechism in a Year” podcasts; and Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, founder and servant mother of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth in the Archdiocese of Boston.

Day 3: “Into Gethsemane” (Friday)

Friday’s schedule will be very similar to Thursday’s, with the timing of the morning liturgies, Impact Sessions, lunch and expo hall schedules, and afternoon Breakout Sessions all being the same (but with different Breakout Session topic options available for attendees).

Breakout sessions this day include a discussion about parish vocation ministries, Catholic health care, and the Eucharist as a source of healing after abortion.

For the evening Revival Session, the speakers will be Sister Josephine Garrett, a child and adolescent counselor from Texas; and Father Boniface Hicks, a sought-after retreat master and spiritual director.

Day 4: “This is My Body” (Saturday)

After a similar schedule to the previous two days from 8 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., one of the highlights of Saturday will be a mile-long Eucharistic procession around downtown Indianapolis, beginning at 3 p.m. and going until 5 p.m.

For the evening Revival Session, the speakers will be Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries; and Gloria Purvis, an author, commentator, and the host of “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”

Matt Maher, a Canadian musician best known for his contemporary worship hits such as “Lord I Need You” and “Your Grace Is Enough,” will lead a massive worship session in Lucas Oil Stadium in the evening.

Day 5: “To the Ends of the Earth” (Sunday)

The congress will wrap up with a final Revival Session from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by a final Family Rosary Across America and then a closing Mass at 10 a.m. celebrated by a papal delegate with music by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The final two speakers of the congress will be Mother Adela Galindo, a Nicaraguan religious sister; and Chris Stefanick, host of “Real Life Catholic” on EWTN.

The end of the congress will not mark the end of the multiyear Eucharistic Revival. The third and final year, following the congress, will be dedicated to the Church “going out on mission” to renew the world.