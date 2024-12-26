We’re ‘Finding Creative Methods to Reach People,’ Says Bishop of 1-Year-Old Nigerian Diocese

The diocese is modernizing its catechetical methods to ensure thorough preparation of catechumens and candidates before receiving the sacraments, Bishop Musa said.

The Diocese of Katsina, whose erection the Vatican made public on Oct. 16, 2023, is realizing “creative methods” of evangelization, the pioneer local ordinary said in a recent interview.

In the Dec. 18 interview with ACI Africa, CNA’s news partner in Africa, days after marking his first episcopal anniversary on Dec. 12, Bishop Gerald Mamman Musa said the innovative approaches to evangelization are bearing fruit in various sectors of his diocese, including governance, education, and pastoral care.

“Evangelization is at the heart of our work. We focus not only on traditional preaching but also on finding creative methods to reach people, especially those in remote or underserved areas through various strategies including living a good Christian life,” Bishop Musa said.

He said the Katsina Diocese is realizing a “like-unto-like” approach as central to the evangelization mission. “We encourage youths to evangelize youths, farmers to evangelize fellow farmers, and professionals to connect with their peers,” he explained.

“This method fosters understanding and trust, as people are more likely to listen to those they can relate to,” Bishop Musa said.

He also identified the training of lay leaders with a particular focus on female catechists as another important approach to evangelization in his diocese.

“We’ve trained women to take a central role in catechizing children and other women,” Bishop Musa said, adding: “Their natural patience and connection with children make them effective teachers.”

The focus on building the capacity of female catechists, he said, “also helps us create a more inclusive and diverse team of evangelizers.”

The diocese is modernizing its catechetical methods to ensure thorough preparation of catechumens and candidates before receiving the sacraments, Bishop Musa said.

“We are developing comprehensive curricula to ensure that catechesis is not rushed,” he explained. “People must deeply understand the sacraments, whether it’s first Communion, confirmation, or matrimony. For example, marriage preparation now includes in-depth teachings to reduce the rising rates of divorce and separation.”

The Diocese of Katsina has also invested in functional education by strengthening Catholic schools, Bishop Musa said, adding that the approach offers an opportunity for the many school dropouts in the region as well as families that cannot afford education for their children.

“Many children in our region are dropouts or lack access to quality education. We’re working to ensure they not only receive religious education but also acquire the skills needed for a better future,” he said.

The Katsina Diocese, the 60th diocese in Nigeria at its creation in October 2023, was carved out from the country’s Diocese of Sokoto as the seventh suffragan diocese in the Archdiocese of Kaduna, alongside Kafanchan, Kano, Kontagora, Minna, Sokoto, and Zaria.

Measuring 11,200 square miles, the diocese started off with a population of 9,669,439, of which 19,000 are Catholics, according to 2023 Vatican statistics. St. Martin de Porres Church in Katsina was identified as the cathedral church of the diocese.

In the Dec. 18 interview, Bishop Musa highlighted some of the challenges the people of God under his pastoral care grapple with, including insecurity and a shortage of priests.

He said banditry has led to attacks on some parishes and the displacement of entire farming communities.

“We actively support those affected and provide pastoral care despite these hardships,” he said.

On the shortage of priests in his diocese, Bishop Musa shared: “Manpower remains another hurdle, with a limited number of priests serving the diocese.”

“To address this, we’ve accepted seminarians and are investing in their formation to ensure we become self-sufficient in the future,” he said, adding: “This year alone, we admitted 12 seminarians out of 50 applicants.”

“We’re building for tomorrow so we can give back to other dioceses someday. Having received priests on ‘fidei donum’ from other dioceses, we too can give out when we become self-sufficient,” Bishop Musa told ACI Africa.

Reflecting on his episcopal anniversary, Bishop Musa, who had pledged to foster “constructive conversations” days after his episcopal appointment, advocated for collaboration in the evangelization ministry in his diocese.

“Everyone has a role to play in spreading the Gospel, not just priests or catechists. By living according to the Gospel we preach, we can inspire others and transform lives,” Bishop Musa said.

Reflecting on Christmas, the bishop called for hope informed by “Emmanuel — God is with us.”

“This Christmas, we are reminded that Jesus is the reason for the season, and his presence is a beacon of hope amid despair,” Bishop Musa said, adding: “Despite everything, we see God’s hand in sustaining us. If not for his intervention, the situation would be far worse.”

Citing Amos 5, he challenged Nigeria’s leaders to foster justice. “Let justice roll on like a river and righteousness like a never-failing stream,” Bishop Musa said.

“If our leaders act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God,” he added, citing Micah 6, “our nation can overcome its challenges.”