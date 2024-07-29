Vatican Office Deletes Online Poll Showing Negative Response to Synod on Synodality

The low levels of support for synodality, a novel theological concept that means journeying together, come as a multiyear, global consultative process focusing on the topic draws to a close, with a final gathering set for the Vatican City this October.

The Vatican was criticized by online commentators over the weekend for swiftly deleting an online poll that reflected poorly on the Synod on Synodality.

Originally posted on Friday to the social-media account of the office facilitating the synod, the poll asked: “Do you believe that synodality as a path of conversion and reform can enhance the mission and participation of all the baptized?”

Respondents could only answer “Yes” or “No,” and 88% responded in the negative.

The low levels of support for synodality, a novel theological concept that means journeying together, come as a multiyear, global consultative process focusing on the topic draws to a close, with a final gathering set for the Vatican City this October.

The poll garnered approximately 136,000 views on the official X account of the Secretariat of the Synod. Approximately 7,000 people submitted their vote within the 24 hours the poll was live on that channel. An additional 780 people cast their vote on Facebook before polling was closed.

On Saturday both X and Facebook posts that displayed the final results — as well as accompanying comments of social media users — were deleted from the official accounts of the synod office.

However, some users were able to screenshot an image of the poll results before the synod office removed it. Catholics on social media criticized the removal of the unflattering results, a move that many described as hypocritical.

“The Synod_va Church wants to hear from you. Until and unless you tell them something they don’t want to hear. #synodality,” Amanda (@TheMrsFarnum) wrote on X.

Another X user, Matthew Hazell (@MPHazell), an English Catholic working on projects that compare traditional and reformed Roman Rite liturgies, criticized the removal of the posts, writing: “Oh dear, the @Synod_va poll on #synodality was deleted! Doesn’t seem very #synodal…” and, in another separate post: “Perhaps the experts and the October 2024 #Synod participants will be forwarded the results.”

However, Catholic Faith Technologies Vice President Jonathan Lewis offered a different take on the online poll, arguing that the results said more about respondents than synodality.

“Based on the top comments and poll results, this post reiterates the reality of North American resistance to synodality compared with the global Church,” Lewis said on X.

The October synodal gathering in Rome will conclude the “discernment phase” of the synodal process 2021-2024. The first Vatican session was held in October 2023 and included 363 participants from around the world.

The Synod on Synodality states that the process is divided into three phases: the consultation of the people of God, the discernment of pastors, and the implementation of the synodal Church. It is the first synod in Church history where laypeople have voting rights.

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for a “listening Church” that encourages pastors and the faithful to walk and work together to create a Church that is open, welcoming and missionary in its outlook.

Issues discussed in the previous session on synodality in October 2023 included the female diaconate and LGBTQ+ inclusion within the Catholic Church.

The second and final session will take place in October and close the discernment phase of the Synod on Synodality.

According to the Synod of Synodality website, the conclusions that will emerge from these two sessions, which are “accepted by the Roman Pontiff in the manner he judges most appropriate,” are then expected to be implemented in local Churches.

The General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops did not respond to CNA’s request for comment about the deleted online poll.