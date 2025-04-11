Vatican Offers Health Update After Pope Francis’ Surprise Visit to Basilica Without Papal Attire

According to officials, the Pope showed 'slight improvements in voice and mobility' this week and continues to concelebrate daily Mass privately.

A day after Pope Francis surprised pilgrims by appearing inside St. Peter’s Basilica in a wheelchair, draped in a blanket and wearing a white undershirt and black pants instead of his usual white cassock and zucchetto, the Vatican on Friday offered a brief update on the 88-year-old pontiff’s ongoing recovery.

The pope, who has been largely absent from public life since being released from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital nearly three weeks ago, was seen in the basilica Thursday with nasal tubes delivering oxygen, escorted by his personal nurse and health aides.

A Vatican spokesman told journalists Friday morning that the pope had simply wanted to get some air and then spontaneously decided to extend his time outside of his Vatican residence by going to the basilica “as he was” to pray at the tomb of Pope Pius X and before the Chair of St. Peter.

Pope Francis made a surprise visit to St Peter’s Basilica in a wheelchair while using his oxygen cannula. It was the first time he has been seen without his papal attire.



Let’s keep praying for his recovery!

The Holy See Press Office confirmed that Francis continues to receive supplemental oxygen, especially at night, but that he is now able to go for “prolonged periods” without it.

The appearance marked the third unexpected move by the Pope this week, following the release of photographs from a private audience with Britain’s King Charles III on Wednesday and a brief greeting to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square during the Vatican’s Jubilee of the Sick on Sunday.

According to the Vatican, the Pope’s convalescence is progressing steadily. Pope Francis is undergoing respiratory and motor physiotherapy and is using oxygen “therapeutically” but with decreasing frequency.

The Pope has also begun receiving visitors again, including senior Vatican officials such as Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the sostituto for the Secretariat of State; Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the secretary for relations with states; and Monsignor Luciano Russo, who oversees diplomatic personnel.

Still, questions remain about the full extent of the Pope’s condition. Though tests reportedly show gradual improvement, the underlying infection has not been completely resolved. The Vatican described Pope Francis as under “constant” medical supervision at his residence in Casa Santa Marta.

According to officials, the Pope showed “slight improvements in voice and mobility” this week and continues to concelebrate daily Mass privately.

As Holy Week approaches, uncertainty still surrounds the Pope’s potential participation in the liturgies.

Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals, is set to preside over Palm Sunday Mass as Pope Francis’ delegate.

Vatican officials have indicated that a decision about the pope’s role in the Easter Triduum will be made at the last minute with an update expected early next week.