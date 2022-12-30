Vatican: Benedict XVI Has Rested Well, ‘His Condition is Stable’

The Diocese of Rome announced a special Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Basilica of St. John Lateran later on Friday.

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican said on Friday that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had rested well and that his condition was “stable.”

In a statement published Dec. 30, the Holy See Press Office said: “Last night the Pope Emeritus was able to rest well. He also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon. At present his condition is stationary.”

On Thursday, Pope Francis renewed his invitation to pray for Benedict “and accompany him in these difficult hours.”

At the end of his general audience on Dec. 28, the Pontiff had asked for prayers for his predecessor, sparking concerns over the health of the 95-year-old pope emeritus.

