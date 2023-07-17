US State Department Official Calls for Release of Imprisoned Bishop and Priest in Nicaragua

The U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs requests unconditionally release of Father Fernando Zamora Silva and Bishop Rolando Álvarez as well as all those unjustly imprisoned in the Central American country.

The U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, Brian Nichols, has called for the dictatorship of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, in Nicaragua to unconditionally release Father Fernando Zamora Silva and Bishop Rolando Álvarez as well as all those unjustly imprisoned in the Central American country.

“We call for the unconditional release of Bishop Álvarez, Father Zamora, and all those who have been unjustly detained for exercising their constitutional and human rights, including freedom of religion or belief. We condemn the repression against religious communities by the Ortega-Murillo regime,” Nichols tweeted July 14.

Father Zamora, the chancellor of the Siuna Diocese, was arrested July 9 in the capital, Managua, where he was visiting.

Former presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga reported that the arrest took place near St. Louis Gonzaga parish, when the priest was leaving “a Mass in which he had participated as a guest at a religious celebration presided over by Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes. So far, there are no known charges or specific accusations against the priest.”

Bishop Álvarez, of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of Esteli, was unjustly sentenced on Feb. 10 to 26 years and four months in prison as a “traitor to the homeland.”

The day before, he refused to be deported to the U.S. along with a group of 222 political prisoners. The exiles were stripped of their Nicaraguan citizenship by the dictatorship, and their assets in Nicaragua were seized.

In recent days, the prelate had been briefly released from the “La Modelo” prison, reputed for torturing political prisoners, and there was speculation about his departure from the country. However, the negotiations for his release failed, and he was returned to prison on July 5.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.