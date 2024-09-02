US Catholic Bishops on Labor Day: Honor ‘Human Dignity of All Who Labor’

The bishops pointed to the Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard in Matthew 20:1-16.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) urged the faithful to commit to “building together a society that honors the human dignity of all who labor” in a statement published ahead of Labor Day.

“We believe in the dignity of work precisely because each of our brothers and sisters is a beloved child of God, made in his own image and likeness, and imbued with inherent dignity,” the statement read.

The message was signed by Archbishop Borys Gudziak, who heads the USCCB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, as well as Bishop Mark Seitz, who heads the bishops’ migration committee.

“Dignified work reflects that our humanity gives us an active role to play in cultivating the world around us,” the statement said. “Through work, we exercise dominion over how we provide the material needs for ourselves and our families. God desires for us to do more than simply survive but to thrive.”

The statement referenced the Gospel of Matthew and noted that in the Bible, “we see time and again how God shows us we must care for those who are vulnerable and honor the sacredness of everyone — no matter his or her circumstances in life.”

The bishops pointed to the Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard in Matthew 20:1-16. In the passage, Christ tells a story of a master who gives day laborers “what is just” for the work regardless of how long they worked.

The bishops said the master in Christ’s parable chose to do so “because he desires that we all have the resources to thrive.”

“The Church offers a vision for the future that does not require our society to choose between a thriving economy, economic justice, dignified conditions for all workers, and safeguarding the most vulnerable among us,” the bishops said.

“Catholics have consistently implored civil leaders to recognize and protect the sacredness of the human person. We must reject an economy of exclusion.”

The bishops in their statement argued that “in today’s economy” many people and families live in poverty “due to jobs with low pay that often provide little or no benefits, erratic work schedules, and offer insufficient protections.”

They also expressed concern that union representation has diminished and the private sector leaves workers “with less protection and a weakened bargaining position.”

They further pointed to “child labor law violations” and a weakening of “child labor standards” as well as “immigrants [facing] outright hostility and discrimination due in part to misconceptions and harmful political rhetoric dismissive of the human person.”

“The Church supports both workers and immigrants around the country, especially those who often work in agricultural and other industries without protections because of their immigration status,” the statement read.

“These workers contribute to the local economy, pay taxes, and own homes. Yet, they are often the victims of wage theft and legitimately fear reprisal if they speak up about missing wages or unjust practices.”

The statement concluded: “Let us strive without ceasing to protect the sacredness of human life and together build a society that respects and uplifts each person’s human dignity.”