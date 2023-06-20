UPDATED: Here’s What You Need to Know About the National Eucharistic Revival

Sponsored by the U.S. Catholic bishops, the revival aims to inspire people to encounter Jesus in the Eucharist.

The National Eucharistic Revival, which launched on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi in 2022, has a mission to “renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the holy Eucharist,” as stated on its website.

Here is what you need to know about the National Eucharistic Revival:

What is the National Eucharistic Revival?

The National Eucharistic Revival is a three-year initiative by the U.S. bishops that aims to inspire, educate and unite the faithful in a more intimate relationship with Jesus in the Eucharist.

In a society where the Lord is often forgotten and even a majority of Catholics do not believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, the revival is meant to rededicate the entire nation to the Eucharistic Jesus.

The U.S. bishops hope to change the lives of Catholics and non-Catholics alike through a series of Eucharist-centric events, including Eucharistic pilgrimages across the nation and a National Eucharistic Congress in 2024.

As the campaign organizers say on the revival’s website, those who have been “healed, converted, formed, and unified” by the Eucharist have a mission to teach others “for the life of the world.” This is what the National Eucharistic Revival envisions for the future of this movement.

Why are the U.S. bishops doing this?

According to Pew Research Center, only 31% of Catholics believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

It is up to that 31% to spread the truth to all. As the revival website says: “We all need healing, yet many of us are separated from the very source of our strength. Jesus Christ invites us to return to the source and summit of our faith — his Real Presence in the Holy Eucharist.”

It is a time to confront the hardships that face people in everyday life. The National Eucharistic Revival is a powerful, uplifting way to rise to this challenge.

What has happened so far?

Everything started with widespread Eucharistic adoration and processions across the country on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi 2022.

The first year of the revival focused on diocesan renewal. Individual dioceses across the country offered events to promote and inspire understanding of the Eucharist.

“Eucharistic missionaries” from all walks of life were also trained through online and in-person resources the initiative made available to teach about Christ and the Real Presence.

What happens next?

The second year of the revival, which has now begun, is dedicated to fostering Eucharistic devotion at the parish level.

The movement will culminate in two major events involving Catholics across the entire country. In the summer of 2024, thousands are expected to participate in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage beginning from each corner of the country and ending in Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-24.

The third and final year, following the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage and Congress, will be dedicated to the Church “going out on mission” to renew the world.

What is the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage?

The pilgrimage organizers are calling it “our national Emmaus moment,” after the biblical passage in which Jesus walked with two of his disciples along the road to Emmaus.

Pilgrims will collectively carry the Eucharistic Lord 6,500 miles, passing through major cities, holy sites and countryside along the way.

It will begin during Pentecost weekend, May 17-19, 2024, from four origin points: San Francisco in the west; Bemidji, Minnesota, from the north; New Haven, Connecticut, from the east; and Brownsville, Texas, from the south.

All of the faithful are invited to join in for portions of the pilgrimage to walk with the Eucharistic Jesus in cities and through the countryside across the nation. Stops will include the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

Though everyone is invited to join the pilgrimage, four dozen full-time pilgrims from each corner of the U.S. will make the entire journey. These full-time pilgrims will be young-adult Catholics ages 19-29. If you are a young adult interested in applying to be a full-time pilgrim, email [email protected] to be notified when the application goes live this summer.

Read more about the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage here.

What is the National Eucharistic Congress?

The National Eucharistic Congress will be “a defining moment in our generation,” according to the website for the event.

A five-day event of prayers, speakers and liturgical celebrations, the congress will be the capstone of the bishops’ three-year National Eucharistic Revival campaign.

This major national event will be held in Indianapolis from July 17-21, 2024.

Approximately 80,000 Catholics are expected to “worship our Risen Lord in his humble disguise” and allow the Holy Spirit to “enkindle a missionary fire in the heart of our nation,” according to the revival website.

The congress will have both in-person and remote options, so everyone can take part in this joyful celebration.

Registration for the congress is open; click here to learn how you can join in this historic event.

How else can I get involved?

There are many ways for individuals all over the United States to get involved in the National Eucharistic Revival.

Catholics have the option to become prayer partners, share testimonies, and call on the Holy Spirit to encourage and strengthen this movement. The revival calls upon “laypeople, families, religious orders, and priests to volunteer their time, talents, and prayers in pursuit of the grassroots renewal our world so desperately needs,” its website says.

Available learning resources include Corpus Christi novenas in both English and Spanish, a document prepared by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) about the Eucharist, a question-and-answer page about the Eucharist, and a free course by Bishop Andrew Cozzens of the Diocese of Crookston, Minnesota, on learning to embrace the gift of the Eucharist. More resources will become available throughout the movement’s timeline.

Where can I go for more information?

The best way to obtain more information is to visit the National Eucharistic Revival website. Not only does it have an abundance of learning resources and prayer assistance, but it also has answers to frequently asked questions. The USCCB website also contains a wealth of resources.

This story was originally published June 17, 2022, and was updated June 20, 2023.