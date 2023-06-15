U.S. Bishops Urge Congress to Make Housing Affordable

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is urging Congress to support affordable housing measures as high rates of inflation continue to cause increasing housing and rent costs for American families.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak, who serves as the chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, sent a letter to House and Senate Appropriations Committee leadership, which outlined the USCCB’s policies. The letter was also signed by Catholic Charities USA Vice President of Government Relations Anthony Granado.

“Robust investments in federal housing programs equip families and communities with the resources they need to thrive,” the letter reads. “... A just framework for future budgets cannot rely on disproportionate cuts in essential services to poor and other vulnerable persons. It requires shared sacrifice by all, including raising adequate revenues, eliminating unnecessary spending, and addressing the long-term costs of health insurance and retirement programs fairly.”

The letter cautions that housing makes up a large portion of family budgets, with about 10.7 million low-income renters spending more than half of their income on housing costs. It notes that the Catholic Church is the largest private provider of housing services for the poor but that they lack the resources to support everyone in need.

“With the lingering effects of inflation, meaningful increases in the HUD budget are needed just to maintain housing for the same number of people currently served,” the letter reads. “Flat funding for housing and community development programs acts as a cut to vital services.”

The letter also urges lawmakers to protect the religious freedom of faith-based organizations that assist with housing.

“The freedom of faith-based shelters and other organizations should be protected in order to continue serving thousands of people in need at this time without violating their beliefs or compromising the safety of their clients,” the letter reads.

The letter also called for more funding for Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Section 8 Rental Assistance, and the Public Housing Capital Fund and Operating Fund. Current funding “fails to keep pace with the need for affordable housing,” it said.

The bishops also recommend more funding for the Housing for the Elderly Program, which partners with nonprofit and faith-based organizations to expand housing for low-income elderly families. They also request higher investments in the HOME Investment Partnership Program, which rehabilitates affordable housing buildings.

Other recommendations include funds for McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Grants, which are intended to reduce homelessness, and Housing Counseling Assistance funding, which helps renters and homeowners make sustainable choices. The bishops also encouraged more funds for the Community Development Block Grant Program, which supports economic development in impoverished communities.

“We recognize there are many competing priorities as you move forward to enact final spending bills,” the letter states. “The above programs, which satisfy the basic human right to shelter, should receive special attention.”