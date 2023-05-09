Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/u-s-bishops-condemn-secure-the-border-act-of-2023-f1qo5znv

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

U.S. Bishops Condemn ‘Secure the Border Act of 2023’

The bill proposes to crack down on the record number of migrants who have been crossing the border under the Biden administration.

Key Catholic leaders ministering to migrants at the border pose for a photograph with President Joe Biden Jan. 8, 2023. Left to right: Bishop Seitz of El Paso, Texas; Sister Norma Pimental of Brownsville, Texas; and Ruben Garcia, director of migrant shelter Annunciation House.
Key Catholic leaders ministering to migrants at the border pose for a photograph with President Joe Biden Jan. 8, 2023. Left to right: Bishop Seitz of El Paso, Texas; Sister Norma Pimental of Brownsville, Texas; and Ruben Garcia, director of migrant shelter Annunciation House. (photo: Diocese of El Paso)
Peter Pinedo/CNA Nation

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso issued an open letter to Congress on May 5 strongly condemning the Secure the Border Act of 2023 as “extreme” and expressing the U.S. bishops’ position that the bill’s passage “is beyond justification.”

As chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, Bishop Seitz is a hardline advocate for the rights of immigrants and has been highly critical of efforts to restrict immigration by both Republicans and Democrats.

The Secure the Border Act of 2023 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Tom McClintock and supported by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The bill proposes to crack down on the record number of migrants who have been crossing the border under the Biden administration. The bill’s proposals include resuming construction of the border wall, ending the policy of “catch and release,” increasing the number of Border Patrol agents, and more.

According to Bishop Seitz’s letter, “this legislation contains such a combination of harmful measures that we [the bishops] believe its passage, on the whole, is beyond justification.”

Bishop Seitz claims that if passed the bill would “fundamentally weaken our nation’s decades-long commitment to humanitarian protection … endanger unaccompanied children and inflict harm on other vulnerable persons, decimate access to asylum, mandate damaging detention and removal practices, restrict access to legal employment, limit — and potentially eliminate — federal partnerships with faith-based and other nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), undermine the rule of law, and more.”

The bishops’ letter also condemns resuming construction of the border wall.

“We have long opposed the construction of a wall spanning the entire U.S.-Mexico border, especially with the dangers it poses to human life and the environment” and that this “bill would effectively undermine constitutional property rights and further abrogate the rights of those living near the border by prioritizing federal land acquisition above such rights,” the bishops’ letter reads.

Because of these issues, the bishops encourage members of Congress to oppose the Secure the Border Act of 2023.

“The provisions discussed,” wrote Bishop Seitz, “underscore the extreme nature of this bill, its incompatibility with Catholic social teaching, and its inconsistency with our nation’s broadly bipartisan commitment to humanitarian protection.”

A smuggler paddles ashore a group of migrants entering the U.S. on the Rio Grande on March 30, 2021 in Roma, Texas. The group made up of individuals from Central America turned themselves into the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing as they seek asylum in the United States.

No Easy Solutions

EDITORIAL: Since President Biden took office, there has been a flood of unaccompanied minor children to the nation’s southern border, seeking entry to the U.S.

The Editors Editorial

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up