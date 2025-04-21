Trump Orders Flags Half-Staff for Pope Francis’ Death: ‘We Love You All; We’re With You All’

The president spoke to EWTN News today. Vice President JD Vance, who is a convert to Catholicism and briefly met with Francis on Easter Sunday morning, also extended condolences and honored the Pope’s life.

President Donald Trump ordered all federal and state flags to be flown at half-staff to show respect for Pope Francis and honor his memory following the Monday morning death of the 88-year-old Pontiff.

“Rest in peace Pope Francis!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “May God bless him and all who loved him!”

The April 21 proclamation signed by Trump stated that the order is meant “as a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis.” Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset tonight.

Trump’s order applies to the White House and all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels, and at all embassies.

“He was a good man, worked hard,” Trump said at the White House Easter Egg Roll event when announcing the proclamation.

“He loved the world and it’s an honor to do that,” the president added.

Speaking to EWTN News at the same event, Trump said his message to Catholics at this time is: “We love you all; we’re with you.”

“They were with me during the election as you know very strongly and it’s just an honor to have the support of the Catholics and I feel very badly for them because they loved the Pope,” Trump added.

When asked what he expects the United States’ relationship to be with the incoming pope who will be selected in a papal conclave, Trump said he thinks it will be “very good.”

President Trump tells Catholics mourning Pope Francis: ‘We love you all’.#popefrancis #catholic pic.twitter.com/0XnbNh9mhM — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) April 21, 2025





Trump is a nondenominational Christian, but his wife, first lady Melania Trump, is Catholic. The two met Pope Francis in May 2017 during Trump’s first term. They discussed collaborations on international affairs, peacekeeping efforts, and the protection of Christian communities in the Middle East.

Former President Joe Biden: ‘He Was the People’s Pope’

The 46th president, Joe Biden, issued a statement honoring Francis’ death, referring to the Pontiff as “a pope for everyone,” “the people’s pope,” and “a light of faith, hope, and love.”

“He was unlike any who came before him,” Biden, who was the country’s second Catholic president, said in a post on X. “Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time, and I am better for having known him.”

“For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased,” the former president continued. “As pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe.”

Biden met with the Pope twice while serving as president, first in October 2021 and second in June 2024.





JD Vance Honors Pope’s Life Shortly After Meeting Him

Vice President JD Vance, who is a convert to Catholicism, briefly met with Francis on Easter Sunday morning, the day before the Holy Father’s death. Vance told the Pope that he prays for him every day and it was good to see him “in better health” following the Holy Father’s long-term stay at the hospital.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis,” Vance said in a post on X Monday morning. “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. “

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill,” the vice president said. “But I’ll always remember him for the … homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

Vance also attended a Good Friday service at the Vatican and had a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Holy Saturday.





Secretary of State Rubio: ‘We Unite in Prayer’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Catholic, and his wife also issued a statement through the Department of State mourning the death of Pope Francis.

“On Easter Monday, Jeanette and I are saddened to [hear] the news of Pope Francis’ passing,” Rubio said. “We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff’s soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May he rest in peace.”

Numerous other world leaders and American lawmakers issued statements honoring the life of Pope Francis on Monday.