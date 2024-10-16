Trump Interview With EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo to Coincide With Al Smith Dinner

The global Catholic network is scheduled to air the exclusive interview with Trump, which will take place just before the dinner, at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The most emblematically Catholic event in modern U.S. presidential campaigns, the Al Smith dinner, is set to be the backdrop for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Oct. 17 interview with Raymond Arroyo of EWTN, the world’s largest Catholic media organization.

The global Catholic network is scheduled to air the exclusive interview with Trump, which will take place just before the dinner, at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“I expect the former president will offer us a compelling take on the issues important to Catholics and all people of faith,” said the veteran EWTN News host of The World Over with Raymond Arroyo, who will conduct the interview just prior to the dinner, which is hosted by the Archdiocese of New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

“I also think you’ll see a different side of Mr. Trump,” Arroyo told CNA.

“The visuals will also be original, as we will be decked out in our tuxes and tails for the Al Smith dinner. How often does a candidate interview promise original content and costumes?” Arroyo added.

The network has submitted multiple requests for an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris but has yet to receive an answer to its request. Harris previously declined to attend this year’s Al Smith dinner, marking the first time a U.S. presidential candidate has declined the invitation since Walter Mondale in 1984.

The Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner is held annually to raise money for Catholic charities within the archdiocese. It is named after Al Smith, the first Catholic nominated for president by one of the two major parties in 1928. Catholic comedian Jim Gaffigan is scheduled to serve as the dinner’s emcee.

This year’s dinner and candidate interview are taking place within the context of a close race between the two candidates. Both Trump and Harris have launched outreach campaigns to persuade Catholic voters.

A September Pew Research Center survey found 52% of American Catholics backing Trump and 47% supporting Harris.